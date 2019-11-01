OWOSSO — The Owosso High School Trojans may not have made the MHSAA football playoffs, but Owosso is still well-represented by its police force, which has two officers coaching tonight for teams that qualified.
Officer Kevin Pettigrew has been an offensive line coach for St. Johns for six years, and is looking forward to the Redwings’ matchup tonight at Mason.
Pettigrew previously coached eight years at Laingsburg with another Owosso police officer, Det./Sgt John Cecil. Cecil, a 23-year police veteran. Cecil is an offensive/defensive line coach for the Wolfpack, which takes on defending Division 7 state champion New Lothrop at 7 p.m. tonight.
St. Johns, 6-3 (3-2 CAAC-Red), defeated non-conference foe Alpena 21-20 last week. Their playoff tilt against Mason (9-0, 5-0) — a rematch of a 46-7 loss earlier this year — is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. tonight.
“We had a brand new head coach this year, Andy Schmidt, and at 6-3 we played a tough schedule,” Pettigrew said. “We played against a lot of bigger schools than us. We want the kids to be ready when we get to playoffs. We lost to Mason earlier this year. But we’re excited to get a second chance to redeem ourselves a little bit. We’ve come up with a game plan and a little bit of a different strategy.
“We’re feeling pretty good. Earlier this year, Mason had a good defensive plan that we weren’t ready for. We broke down that film and made some adjustments. Hopefully we can execute that game plan and give ourselves an opportunity to continue our season,” he said.
In Division 7, the Hornets, undefeated at 9-0, represent a major challenge for the Wolfpack, who are 6-3.
“Any time you make the playoffs, you think it’s a good season,” Cecil said. “Obviously, we’ve had some ups and downs this season. The Perry game, we barely eked out a win. Mother nature helped us out a bit there. We had some tough opponents, like Pewamo-Westphalia, Fowler and Hemlock. All in all, I think we’ve had a good season. We were the first team this year to score on P-W, and they’ve allowed 21 points all season. So we’re responsible for a third of their points given up.”
Cecil isn’t counting his team out, and he’s seen his teams have postseason success in the past.
“Three or four years ago, we won a district,” Cecil said. “You get in the playoffs, you win a game, and you don’t know what will happen after that. We definitely have our work cut out for us, there’s no doubt about that. But I tell the kids, don’t go into anything without giving maximum effort. That’s all we can ask them. Go out there and work their butts off. Hopefully we’ll get a good result.”
