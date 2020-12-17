CORUNNA — An Owosso woman has filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the hiring of Shiawassee County corporate legal counsel Ryan Painter, alleging the board of commissioners violated Michigan’s Open Meetings Act in the process.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday on behalf of Nichole Ruggiero by Fidelis Law PLLC in 35th Circuit Court, seeks an admission of fault by the county in violating the OMA, as well as to prevent the county from using Painter as corporate counsel. The suit asks the court to “declare defendants’ actions and decisions invalid.”
“The majority of the board, not including Marlene Webster, continue to violate the OMA in order to hire their friends and pay them double their value,” Ruggiero said in a statement. “The issue isn’t just that they hired a friend, but an unqualified friend as county attorney.
“This isn’t the first time I have filed an OMA. Last year, I filed an OMA lawsuit and won. All county residents should be concerned that their failure to follow OMA will end up with the county’s insurance company considering us high-risk and will no longer insure us,” she said. “We, the taxpayers, shouldn’t be on the hook for their poor financial decisions. That’s what happens when you hire your friends for what should be publicly-posted, taxpayer-funded positions.”
The lawsuit alleges that prior to the November board meeting, “it was known that defendants and Painter had met to negotiate an agreement to hire Painter as corporate counsel for Shiawassee County at a prior date.”
The filing also notes Painter was not interviewed for the position in a public session, as required by the Michigan OMA.
“This is evident when the board of commissioners, a completely separate public body from the Committee of the Whole, brought an item — hiring of Painter — that was not on the approved agenda for Nov. 19 voted and approved Painter to be acting corporate counsel,” the suit claims.
The lawsuit is seeking several remedies, including a judgment that the county board violated the OMA by failing to maintain or post proper meeting minutes, failing to conduct a “closed session” to negotiate Painter’s contract, failing to conduct an interview of Painter at an open meeting before voting, making a decision to hire Painter outside an open meeting, and coming to the conclusion the prosecuting attorney was unfit to act as corporate counsel.
It is also asking to “enjoin using Painter as Shiawassee corporate counsel, taking future actions in violation of the OMA,’” and to “declare the defendants’ actions and decisions invalid,” due to OMA violations.
The county has not yet responded to the lawsuit. No court dates have yet been scheduled.
An email sent to County Coordinator Brian Boggs seeking comment on behalf of the county board was not returned.
At the Board of Commissioners’ Nov. 19 meeting, Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, made a motion to confirm Painter as the county’s corporate counsel. The board voted 6-1 in favor of the motion.
Webster, R-District 1, accused the board of being “sneaky and not honest” during the discussion, and accused Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, of “hiring his friends.”
“This thing is a sham and a joke,” Root replied. “You guys think you’re going to trounce people in here because you know what Mr. Painter’s contract is, and then you think you’re going to have it out there to bid so that people can undercut someone. That’s not how you do professional business.”
According to the lawsuit, the board did not include the motion to hire Painter on the approved agenda, which Webster noted during that meeting, and is available on the county’s YouTube channel.
“Throughout the vetting process, defendants did not seek to take bids from other local attorneys, speak with their local county prosecutor about shortcomings from that office, and purposefully furthered the hiring of Ryan Painter without consideration of local rules and opportunities,” the lawsuit states.
Also contained in the lawsuit are comments Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson made during Monday’s Finance Committee meeting. Monday’s video is listed as an evidence exhibit in the filing. Wilson claimed County Coordinator Brian Boggs asked her to change meeting minutes related to Painter’s appointment.
“On Dec. 14, Wilson addressed defendants with concerns as county clerk and requests made by (County Coordinator) Brian Boggs to change the minutes from the Nov. 18 Committee of the Whole meeting as it related to the tabling of ‘Item B’ — hiring of Painter as corporate counsel,” the lawsuit states. “Further, when asked who requested the changes in the minutes meeting as it related to the tabling of ‘Item B’ Wilson specifically identified Boggs as the one who made the requests.”
During the board’s November committee of the whole session, during public comment, former 35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco said the county had historically been represented by the Prosecutor’s Office, with exceptions for specialized issues including drain regulations, and raised the possibility of an OMA violation in the process of Painter’s selection.
Following Lostracco’s comments, the board then voted to table the motion until December, but took up the issue the following day at its regular session.
