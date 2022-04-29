OWOSSO — The Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team made four arrests during a Thursday morning raid, and more charges and arrests are likely, according to the MAGNET commander.
Michigan State Police Lt. Michelle Taylor said members of MAGNET, including the MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP troopers from the Flint Post, Owosso police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control conducted a raid on the 1600 block of Herman Street Thursday morning.
According to Taylor, 10 individuals were at the residence, and two attempted to flee but were caught by police.
Methamphetamine and prescription pills were found at the scene, along with a handgun and two pitbull retrievers.
Four people were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and one with carrying a concealed weapon. They were lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail, but are not being identified because they have not yet been arraigned.
Taylor said additional charges against the other individuals at the residence will likely follow in the near future.
“This was a drug ring we’ve been aware of for a few months,” Taylor said. “We’ve been looking at them for some time. There was a lot of drug activity at that residence. We hope this house isn’t going to be a problem anymore.”
