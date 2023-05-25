Owosso School Board gets through busywork at latest meeting

OWOSSO — Wedensday’s Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting was a busy one, but relatively light on headline news.
Not including a brief consent agenda of minutes, bills and financials, the board unanimously passed five “For Action” items during the meeting.
Prior to getting into district minutiae, the board took time to select its representative elector (and alternate) in the upcoming June 5 Shiawassee Regional Education Service District election.
Every two years, according to the service district’s bylaws, a new RESD board — consisting of a president, vice president, secretary, treasurer and trustee — is elected by a “body composed of one member of the board of each constituent district.” Constituent districts include New Lothrop, Owosso, Corunna, Laingsburg, Perry, Morrice, Durand and Byron.
On Wednesday, the Owosso board designated its president, Rick Mowen, to be the district’s designated representative, with Secretary Ty Krauss as alternate. In the same resolution, the board directed Mowen to vote for SRESD board candidates Tate Forbush and Mike Rexin in the election.
Forbush, a Byron resident, received his bachelor’s degree in agriculture and extension education from Michigan State University in 1991, with a master’s degree in education from Marygrove College in 2000. He worked as a teacher or substitute in the Byron district for over 30 years, and he was recognized in 2008 by the National FFA Organization as the national teacher of the year for incorporating diversity in agricultural education, states information provided by OPS.
Rexin, a resident of Lennon, received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ferris State University, and worked 28 years in county government in the court system serving at-risk populations, per information provided by OPS. He served on the Durand Area Schools Board of Education for nine years, and has served on the SRESD board since 2010.
OTHER BUSINESS
n The OPS board renewed its contract with Memorial Healthcare to extend its current school nurse contract through the 2023-2024 school year. For the 2022-2023 school year, the district was able to retain two nurses through contracting with Memorial Healthcare, in addition to a nurse the district obtained through approximately $110,000 of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Competitive Equity funding the district received in 2020, per information provided by OPS. “It’s a great use of funds; these nurses have been outstanding,” Tuttle said.
n The board approved the purchase of new textbooks for its Advanced Placement World History classes, along with accompanying electronic software, which includes online versions of the textbook and teaching presentations.
AP courses mandate materials with a copyright date of 10 years old or newer. District information indicates that the current textbook would fall out of compliance beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. OPS is turning to the seventh edition of “Traditions and Encounters,” which Curriculum Director Steve Brooks said was one of four textbooks the district considered, touting its digital component and alignment with AP standards.
“Students have access to the (textbook) 24/7 without lugging an AP textbook around, and the digital resource for students to study for the AP exam was another big feature there,” he said.
n The board approved the SRESD general fund budget for 2023-2024, and a tenative agreement with the Owosso Education Support Personal Assocation (OESPA) through the 2023-2024 school year.
District information states that the agreement with OESPA was reached after “thoughtful reflection of the challenges facing the district regarding retirement, health care costs, school aid funding, the COVID-19 pandemic and an attempt to be fiscally responsible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.