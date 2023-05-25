Owosso School Board gets through busywork at latest meeting

OPS Board of Education President Rick Mowen, left, and Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, right, conduct business at Wednesday’s board meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Wedensday’s Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting was a busy one, but relatively light on headline news.

Not including a brief consent agenda of minutes, bills and financials, the board unanimously passed five “For Action” items during the meeting.

