CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is seeking veterans to serve on the county’s Veterans Affairs Committee.
To be eligible, a candidate must be a Shiawassee County resident who has served honorably on active duty in the U.S. armed forces and has demonstrated knowledge, skills, and experience in public service, business or finance.
Candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume and proof of honorable discharge. A recommendation from a chartered veterans organization is strongly encouraged but not required.
Submit applications to: Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Casey Wilder, 201 N. Shiawassee St., Corunna, MI 48817, or by email to cwilder@shiawassee.net. Applications are requested by 5 p.m. Feb. 28 for consideration.
