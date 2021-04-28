WASHINGTON — A national conservative group that opposed former President Donald Trump this week graded Republicans on their support for democratic principles, and gave U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar a failing grade — only slightly better than QAnon supporter U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Defending Democracy Together organization calls itself an “advocacy organization created by lifelong conservatives and Republicans — many of whom have served in Republican administrations and write for conservative publications … dedicated to defending America’s democratic norms, values, and institutions and fighting for consistent conservative principles like rule of law, free trade, and expanding legal immigration.”
Among the biggest conservative names attached to the group is Weekly Standard founder William Kristol, former Republican New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman and former U.S. Rep. Bob Inglis, of South Carolina.
“‘We believe in American exceptionalism,’ reads the opening line of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. ‘We believe the United States of America is unlike any other nation on earth.’ Yet today, the Republican Party finds itself entertaining some of the same unsettling nativist and authoritarian impulses that characterized Europe throughout the 20th century. These ideals are antithetical to what it means to be a Republican, and what it means to be American,” Defending Democracy Together said on its website.
The group’s Republican Accountability Project this week announced Moolenaar received a D-minus “Poor” grade on its GOP Democracy Report Card. Michigan Rep. Bill Huizenga also received the same grade.
Moolenaar, who represents Shiawassee County in the Fourth Congressional District, didn’t respond directly to the grades released by the group.
“It is an honor to work for the people of the Fourth District,” he said in a prepared statement via email. “Over the past year, I have held government accountable by making sure federal agencies helped thousands of Michigan residents when they ran into bureaucratic red tape.
“In fact, my office and I were recently honored by Michigan veterans for the work we have done to help the men and women who’ve served our country receive the benefits they deserve. As always, working on behalf of the residents of Michigan’s Fourth Congressional District will continue to be my priority in Congress,” he wrote.
In his four terms in Congress, Moolenaar has sponsored or co-sponsored 21 bills. Only a 2018 bill to rename the Beaverton Post Office for Air Force Col. Alfred Asch has become law.
Moolenaar, a former state senator, defeated Jerry Hilliard 242,621-120,802 in the November 2020 election to retain the seat. While he did not question the results of his race or suggest there was significant fraud, he did question the results of the presidential election, which Biden won 2,804,040 to 2,649,852 — a wider margin than Trump posted in beating Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Among the Republicans graded, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, Greene, R-Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, all received “F’s.” Overall, 137 congressmen and senators received “F — Very Poor” grades, including Michigan’s Jack Bergman, Lisa McClain and Tim Walberg.
At the other end of the spectrum, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Colorado, U.S. Rep Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Washington, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ohio, and U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-New York, were among the few receiving “A’s.” Overall, eight Republicans were graded A or A-minus, including Michigan’s Peter Meijer and Fred Upton.
The group did not grade Democrats.
“Our Capitol was attacked by a mob that believed that the 2020 election was being stolen,” the Republican Accountability Project said on its website. “They were encouraged by the lies and actions of President Trump and many Republican members of Congress. In the name of accountability, it’s vitally important we remember which Congressional Republicans stood with democracy and the Constitution, and which did not.”
RAP’s democracy grade is determined by evaluating members of Congress based on four criteria, the group said:
n Did he or she sign on to the amicus brief filed along with Texas’ lawsuit to the Supreme Court that sought to nullify votes cast in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia?
On Dec. 7, 2020, Ken Paxton, the Attorney General of Texas, filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court that attempted to delay the Electoral College vote and entirely prevent four states (Wisconsin, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan) from casting their votes for Joe Biden.
The suit accused those states of making changes to their laws through “executive fiat or friendly lawsuits,” and that those changes benefitted Democratic voters at the expense of Republicans.
Overall, 126 Republican lawmakers signed an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.
n Did he or she object to the certification of Electoral College votes from at least one state?
Certifying the results previously was a formality for Congress, a largely procedural necessity that passes with little fanfare or notice. This year, 139 House members and eight senators objected to certifying one or more states’ Electoral College votes.
n Did he or she make public statements that cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 election?
The group also noted, “Casting doubt on the validity of this election, on an election that Trump’s own Attorney General recognized was free of widespread voting fraud, constitutes an attack on a cornerstone of our democracy: free and fair elections.”
n Did he or she vote to hold Trump accountable via impeachment or conviction?
And finally, in the aftermath of the attack on other Capitol, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for Incitement of Insurrection. Ten House Republicans joined Democratic colleagues in voting to impeach. In the Senate, seven Republican senators joined their Democratic colleagues in voting to convict Trump.
According to the RAP, Moolenaar signed onto the Texas lawsuit, he made statements questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election and voted against impeachment. However, the congressman voted in favor of certifying the Electoral College vote.
Trump's continued claim of a fraudulent election, without any evidence at all, is an attack on Democracy and on our country. To the extent that Moolenaar supported that claim, he deserves this rating.
I am glad Mr. Moolenaar is being held accountable for his votes and actions. They were against the principles upon which our government was created.
