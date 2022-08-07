Chesaning man gets decade-plus on CSC convictions

Argus-Press Photo/Shelby FrinkDylan Lemaire awaits sentencing for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

CORUNNA — A Chesaning man was sentenced to prison on Friday for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

Dylan Lemaire, 26, pled guilty on June 23 to the two counts and will serve concurrent sentences, with a minimum of 10 years, not to exceed 15. He was ordered by the court to pay financial obligations and had a sentence credit of 105 days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.