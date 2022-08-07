Chesaning man gets decade-plus on CSC convictions

CORUNNA — A Chesaning man was sentenced to prison on Friday for two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.
Dylan Lemaire, 26, pled guilty on June 23 to the two counts and will serve concurrent sentences, with a minimum of 10 years, not to exceed 15. He was ordered by the court to pay financial obligations and had a sentence credit of 105 days.
The mother of one of the victims addressed the court and alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted three minors rather than two.
County prosecutor Scott Koerner clarified that the third person declined to go forward with an investigation, and thus they could not prove the allegations were true.
“I just want the victims to be taken into account (for sentencing) because not only has it been physical trauma to these girls — these young girls, but emotional…,” one victim’s mother said.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
“I hope these victims heal — they may never,” Koerner said. “He took advantage of these young girls; He knew exactly what he was doing. He told one of the victims to ‘keep it quiet.’”
Koerner added that one of the victims said she felt like Lemaire ‘stole her childhood.’
CSC-3 is a felony in the state of Michigan that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Lemaire will have to register as a sex offender under the Michigan Sex Offenders Registration Act.
“At that point in time, I was struggling with a bad alcohol addiction, and I should have listened to my family and got the help I needed instead of hanging out with my dumb friends,” Lemaire said. “I was afraid to ask for help so I drank daily and partied with my friends, not knowing that they were going to invite young girls to be there. But I do want to own up to my mistakes and I am so sorry.”
The two counts of CSC-3 stem from two separate incidents; one occurred in Owosso and the other in Morrice. On Aug. 15, 2020, Lemaire engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old female, and on Feb. 1, 2021, Lemaire engaged in sexual intercourse with a different 15-year-old female. He had met both females prior to the offenses.
Lemaire was 24 at the time and was also on probation for a felonious driving under the influence offense.
“Mr. Lemaire, I’d like to talk to you about the likely future of these young girls that you assaulted,” said 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart. “Here’s their likely future: post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression, substance abuse, eating disorders, delinquency, re-victimization, suicidal ideation and behavior, fear, anxiety, anger, hostility, self-destructive behavior, sexually inappropriate behavior, feelings of isolation and stigma, sexual maladjustment, poor self-esteem — And I’m afraid that that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the future you set up for these young ladies.”
