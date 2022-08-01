County deputies help other agencies apprehend fleeing suspects

CALEDONIA TWP. — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office helped Flint Police, Genesee Metro Police and the Michigan State Police apprehend several suspects that had made their way into Caledonia Township, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.
The sheriff’s office said its deputies successfully deployed “stop sticks” early Saturday morning on M-21 near State Road and apprehended four suspects that fled on foot from a vehicle that was being pursued by Flint Police, Metro Police and a MSP helicopter. The suspects fled on foot through the Young Chevrolet Cadillac lot and toward Owosso Community Airport after their vehicle’s tire was deflated.
