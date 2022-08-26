County logo

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint five people to the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Board during its Aug. 18 meeting.

The county board appointed board Chairman Greg Brodeur, Cameron Horvath, County Treasurer Julie Sorensen, Jerry Meyer and Mark Fraser to the Brownfield Redevelopment Board in a unanimous vote, with Brodeur abstaining.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.