CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint five people to the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Board during its Aug. 18 meeting.
The county board appointed board Chairman Greg Brodeur, Cameron Horvath, County Treasurer Julie Sorensen, Jerry Meyer and Mark Fraser to the Brownfield Redevelopment Board in a unanimous vote, with Brodeur abstaining.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, a brownfield is defined as “real property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse or which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant.” They can be redeveloped by local governments that offer economic incentives to encourage private investment.
The countywide Brownfield Redevelopment Board was created by a commissioners vote in 2005. The only brownfield ever created prior in Shiawassee County was by the city of Owosso in 1997, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
Brodeur and the other four appointments are members of the county’s Landbank Committee. Brodeur said at a recent meeting for that committee an expert from the state explained how the two bodies could work “hand-in-hand” to foster development. He said the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Board hadn’t been reactivated in years before the Aug. 18 vote.
“I’m very enthused about the opportunities for development that this will give the community. We need development because we need to increase our tax base to pay off some debt for the long term,” Brodeur said. “This is another piece of the puzzle, and I’m very pleased this is happening.”
Brodeur, R-District 2, was elected to the county board in 2020 and has previously served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education for eight years.
Sorensen agreed with Brodeur’s assessment that re-establishing the county Brownfield Redevelopment Board, in conjunction with the Landbank Committee, will benefit the county in the future.
“This will streamline some processes as we move forward with any future projects. I am happy to serve on the board and look forward to good things for Shiawassee County,” she said.
Horvath, in addition to serving on the Landbank Committee, is currently the city manager of Durand. He noted the potential of the county’s redevelopment of brownfield sites.
“Shiawassee County holds a lot of potential regarding redevelopment of brownfield sites, which makes this an exciting time to be appointed to the board. There is an opportunity out there to utilize the tools of the board to help generate and expedite economic development,” he said. “To be entrusted in some of the decision making for those opportunities is appreciated and humbling. Hopefully, we will start to see some of these opportunities come to fruition and create some positive growth around the county.”
Jerry Meyer, president of Metro Mortgage in Owosso, said he is “anxious” to begin his tenure on the county’s Brownfield Redevelopment Board.
“I think it’s (Brownfield board) going to be more active than it has been in the past. I’m anxious to serve in the board. I think the membership of the committee is very competent and high-quality,” he said. “I hope (the committee) has a good working relationship with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and its President/CEO, Justin Horvath. I think there could be some synergy there that I hope comes of this.”
Mark Fraser, a trustee on the Perry Township Board, was unable to be reached for comment by The Argus-Press.
