Shiawassee County Board upholds denial of ‘fishing expedition’ FOIA into sheriff

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowShiawassee County Attorney Eric Morris, center, speaks during Thursday’s Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners meeting.

CORUNNA — On Thursday, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied an appeal seeking the reversal of the prior denial of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the disclosure of personnel records pertaining to Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman.

County Coordinator Brian Boggs denied the initial request, made by freelance investigative journalist Todd Heywood on behalf of the Lansing City Pulse, on Feb. 3.

