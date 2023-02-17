Shiawassee County Board upholds denial of ‘fishing expedition’ FOIA into sheriff

CORUNNA — On Thursday, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied an appeal seeking the reversal of the prior denial of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request seeking the disclosure of personnel records pertaining to Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs denied the initial request, made by freelance investigative journalist Todd Heywood on behalf of the Lansing City Pulse, on Feb. 3.
Heywood apparently originally submitted the FOIA on Jan. 12, the same day the City Pulse published a story, corroborated by Michigan State Police reports, detailing an Oct. 19, 2018 incident, in which Sheriff Chapman — then a road patrol sergeant for the department he now leads — was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and the possession of two firearms while intoxicated.
The MSP report on the incident states that troopers were dispatched to the entrance ramp to eastbound I-69 from M-71 near Durand at around 1 a.m. on the date in question, where a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was parked in the middle of the entrance ramp. The troopers found Chapman passed out in the driver’s seat.
The report notes “a very strong odor of intoxicants coming from (Chapman) and the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” along with Chapman having trouble keeping balance and having slurred speech. When asked how much he had to drink, Chapman replied: “Too much.” Chapman was arrested and taken to the Flint MSP Post, where he agreed to a breathalyzer test, registering a .17 blood alcohol content — more than twice Michigan’s legal limit of .08.
An MSP search of Chapman’s Silverado netted two handguns, a .38 caliber revolver, “loaded to capacity inside the luggage container sitting on the front passenger seat,” and a pistol.
Chapman was sentenced on Dec. 10, 2018, per the report. His case was moved from Shiawassee County after judges Ward Clarkson and Thomas Dignan recused themselves, and the case was heard by District Judge Louise Alderson in Lansing. A first offense for OWI with a BAC at .17 or above can carry up to 180 days in jail and a $700 fine, but Chapman was sentenced to nine months probation and a $150 fine.
Chapman was appointed sheriff almost exactly four years to the date of his sentencing in December 2022. He was selected to fill the vacancy left by the departure of former sheriff Brian BeGole for the state legislature. BeGole (R-Antrim Township) won the right to represent the 71st District in the Michigan State House in the November 2022 elections.
A committee comprised of Dignan, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner and County Clerk Caroline Wilson, selected Champan from a field of three applicants which included Joe Ibarra, who ran unsuccessfully for the office as a Democrat in 2020 in 2016, and Kevin Rathbun, who lost to BeGole in the 71st District Republican primary last August.
In the City Pulse’s Jan. 12 article on Chapman, Wilson, the only member of the selection committee to speak to Heywood, indicated that she was unaware of Chapman’s OWI conviction prior to voting for his appointment, but said that if she had, it would not have changed her vote.
“It was four years ago,” Wilson told Heywood. “If it was a continuing problem, clearly we would have needed to assess it.”
Wilson also said that Chapman was the only applicant for the position with the necessary experience for the job. Barring a brief period of retirement, Chapman has been with the department since the 1990s.
It is unclear exactly what more Heywood hoped to discover in his FOIA request, with County Attorney Eric Morris described as “appropriately denied.”
“Looking at case law, I didn’t agree with his assertion of the public purpose that was served by disclosure in this case. That FOIA was denied appropriately in my opinion as your legal counsel. I think his (Heywood’s) arguments are without merit,” Morris said. “The purpose needs to be related to the FOIA statute itself and not some generalized purpose looking for files.”
Commissioner Cindy Garber (R-District 6) said she was “firmly” in favor of denying the appeal.
“I think it’s just… it’s trash and we don’t need to go along with this,” she said.
Her comment drew agreement from Commissioner Bill Johnson, R-District 4.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur (R-District 2) agreed with the prevailing sentiment that Heywood’s FOIA request was meritless
“It would have to be a clear and compelling public interest to release somebody’s personnel files. That just is… I’m glad the law recognizes that we can exempt that,” Brodeur said.
Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act provides that “all persons are entitled to full and complete information as to a public body’s fulfillment of statutory functions and concerning the inner working of government in general, except those serving prison terms in Michigan or any other state.”
The law has many exemptions, however, including personnel records of law enforcement agencies “unless the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest in nondisclosure in the particular instance.” Boggs said his office determined that the public interest in disclosure did not supercede the countervailing interest in Chapman’s privacy in this case.
Boggs indicated that the county typically does not release personnel records.
He also defended Chapman’s performance and character, noting that Chapman wasn’t an elected official at the time of the drunk driving conviction.
Boggs said Heywood has submitted multiple FOIAs and felt that the City Pulse reporter was on a “fishing expedition” against Chapman, attempting to “cherry-pick” details and slant the story.
Boggs noted the personal tragedy which is an inescapable part of Chapman’s story. Chapman lost his 23-year-old stepdaughter, Meghan Reid, to a heroin overdose in 2016. He was “experiencing a series of emotional problems as a result of personal loss and heartache,” Boggs said.
At a November 2022 “Drug Education Night for Parents” meeting at Owosso High School, Chapman said that the experience of losing Reid caused him to make it his mission to train police officers to eliminate stigmas surrounding drug use and educate children and families on the matter. Chapman’s been involved with FAN; Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) and the Shiawassee County Drug Court — an intensive treatment program designed to rehabilitate repeat drug offenders which debuted in 2016.
“I think he’s doing a great job as the sheriff,” Boggs said.
