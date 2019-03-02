BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Owosso native Tracey Batey has published her debut novel, “Civil Secrets,” a murder-mystery set in Owosso that takes place during the annual Curwood Festival.
“It’s very exciting for me,” said Batey, an attorney who lives in Bloomfield Hills. “My work helps to improve customer controls and protect consumers. It’s exciting for me, but not so much for my family. I work for them, and also do some work remotely. I travel out of state once a month.”
Batey, formerly Tracey Kovacic, began writing her novel about three years ago, after taking a break from her 9-to-5 job.
“I always wanted to write a book,” Batey said. “I tried to take a break about three years ago and hang out with the kids. So it was on my bucket list to write a book. I sat down and figured out the characters and started researching Owosso. It was like, how didn’t I know this information? There’s so much fascinating history there.”
The plot of “Civil Secrets,” follows two 15-year-old Owosso girls, Sam and Nell, who are cousins and best friends and who recently reunited. While exploring some woods, the girls witness a murder. Fleeing the scene after the killer leaves, the girls find a clue, which leads to other clues in historic locations in Owosso, including several landmarks and attractions locals will recognize, including the Curwood Festival.
“I’m really proud of the town,” Batey said, and added the novel is partly dedicated to Owosso. “It was an homage to Owosso. I’m so proud of the history of the town. It’s like its own character.”
Searching for more clues at a train station, the girls recognize something that could only belong to the killer, and one final clue takes them underground in two houses (that again, locals will recognize) for a final showdown.
Sam and Nell, along with love interest, Dean, have to rely on their wits to navigate their way through the story, solve clues and make it through alive.
Like any other good writer, Batey doesn’t want to give too much away. “They’ve got a killer breathing down their necks the entire time.”
And like any great writer, Batey said “Civil Secrets” will leave the reader wanting more.
“Did I mention the girls meet a love interest?” Batey said. “It will probably be in the sequel. I’ve already started writing it.”
After Batey graduated from Owosso in 1989, she attended the University of Michigan, majoring in political science, and then earned her law degree from Michigan State University’s College of Law. She now specializes in regulatory compliance law.
Once she did her research for her planned novel, Batey said it took her more than a year to complete the writing and put it together. Then, she said, it was a matter of finding someone to publish it. She didn’t want to take the self-publishing route.
“I then began looking for a literary agent, and I spent about a year and a half looking for what would work for me,” she said. “I went straight to a publisher. I don’t do idle very well. It’s not self-publishing, but it’s different than going straight to a publisher. At that point, I was excited to get it to the finish line.”
Batey was relieved to finish the writing portion of her project, but added that some of the hardest work was still yet to come, which included working with an editor to fine-tune and shape her story.
“For me, the first thing was to believe in my story,” Batey said. “Second, commit to it like anything else. I had a scheduled writing time every day. Third, be open-minded. When you get feedback, it can be really tough sometimes. It is wholly different when you have a story and people are picking at it. Feedback will help you grow. There were times when my editors were right, and I had to tell the story in a different way. In retrospect, those things were key.”
Batey added that she’s no expert on the publishing process, but she would tell aspiring authors not to be discouraged by a rejection from a publisher. She advises people to do their own research in order to find a company that fits their needs and goals.
Scott Batey said they both had wanted to write a book for years, but the quality of his wife’s book shocked him when he read it.
“We had both mentioned writing a book, and thought about how cool it would be,” Scott Batey said. “Tracey is a person of action, and she finished it without me even knowing she’d started. I was really surprised at how good it was. Tracey only has one speed and that is full speed. Everything she has done, she has done well.
“She’s a fantastic lawyer, she’s very talented, she’s gorgeous. She’s always been great at everything. And she made changes I didn’t think she needed to. But the book is probably better for it. She did a great job,” he said.
“Civil Secrets” is available for purchase on Archway Publishing’s website in hardcover, softcover and e-book editions. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001180794.
