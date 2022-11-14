DURAND — City council member and Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Schaefer resigned from those positions this weekend, citing recent election results and a “corruption problem” in Durand and Shiawassee County.
“It just wasn’t worth my time any more,” Schaefer said Monday. He did not mention any Durand or county officials by name. “I’ve worked hard for the last two years and all it got me was sued.”
A lawsuit filed by Shiawassee County claimed that Schaefer had a conflict of interest in voting as a member of the Durand City Council to approve $160,000 for the purchase of SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) equipment for firefighters in January 2021, because Schaefer is also a member of the Durand Fire Department. The case was transferred to Gratiot County because of conflicts with local officals, where it was ultimately dismissed with prejudice in June.
It is unclear who exactly was behind the filing of the lawsuit, but prosecutor Scott Koerner previously said he was never involved and had already recused himself from the case.
Schaefer previously said the lawsuit was retaliation for speaking out against the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voting themselves “hazard pay” bonuses from federal ARPA relief funds in June 2021.
Schaefer and Durand Council Member/Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs have clashed on numerous prior occasions, with each calling for the other’s resignation.
Schaefer claims that Boggs called him a ‘waste of space’ in front of several witnesses at a January 2021 council meeting. Boggs called the allegation ‘hearsay’ in a March 2021 statement to the Argus-Press.
Boggs has already announced he is leaving the county coordinator position at the end of December.
“Durand has a unique way of running people out of town who want nothing but the best for it,” Schaefer added. “This could be a great place to live, but incompetent and backwards leadership over the last 30 years has great people away who would otherwise love to make it their home. This election was a huge step backward, and things will go back to exactly how they used to be. I want no part of it.”
Schaefer was elected in 2020 for a four-year term, which will likely be filled by the city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.