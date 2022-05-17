Flint man gets four months in jail for assaulting child

CORUNNA — A Flint man was sentenced Monday to four months in jail by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson for assaulting a child under 13 in March 2018.
Joshua McEachin was also sentenced to one year of probation and must pay court costs and fines. He was credited with two days served toward his sentence.
At Monday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney John Ryan told Clarkson that his client had been on bond for two years awaiting disposition of the case and had never had a violation, and that McEachin had at least one surgery during that time.
“Mr. McEachin regrets his action this day,” Ryan said, and asked the court for a term of probation. “He made a terrible mistake and put his hand on someone else’s child causing her injury. He understands that’s unacceptable. This did occur four years ago in March 2018.”
McEachin admitted he made a mistake, and apologized for his actions. “It’s never going to happen again.”
Clarkson then asked McEachin about his prior criminal convictions. McEachin said he has a weapon-related felony conviction.
McEachin was charged in 2019 following an investigation by Owosso police. He originally faced three felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, but those charges were dismissed as the result of a plea deal with prosecutors. He instead pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault at a hearing in circuit court in April.
According to court records, McEachin was arraigned in 66th District Court by Clarkson Aug. 13, 2020; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $10,000 bond Aug. 17, 2020. Prior to Monday’s sentencing, McEachin had been free while the case was pending.
