OWOSSO — For a club whose motto is “Service Above Self,” the COVID-19 crisis made 2020 an especially demanding year for the Owosso Rotary Club.
Typical programs of community service were put on hold as new challenges emerged.
Food distribution became a top priority. Partnering with the Shiawassee Family YMCA, Rotary helped fund and distribute food in four major food pantries, serving hundreds of families.
Rotary’s 52 members, friends and partners raised funds to acquire and distribute food to 300 families at a food pantry Dec. 22. They are raising funds and working with the YMCA and Owosso High School to acquire food for 400 families at a pantry scheduled on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18, 2021.
“I had no idea what the need for food was in our community, but our members have really stepped up to the plate,” Rotary President Barbara BakerOmerod said. “Seeing the gratitude of families with hungry children and realizing that you can actually make a difference makes all the work truly worthwhile.”
But not all local projects got put on hold.
Rotary provided funding to Friends of Shiawassee River and the YMCA. The club also made grants for a soccer field, a new sign at Harmon Patridge Park and for sports promotion in the area.
The Owosso club has been a strong supporter of Rotary’s international student exchange program, which both sends and hosts high school students around the world. This past school year, the club hosted a girl from Spain; however, the program is now on hold until COVID restrictions are lifted.
In 2013, Owosso spearheaded a broad Rotary initiative to teach handwashing and hygiene in schools in the Dominican Republic. The club has continued its funding for that commitment, and the campaign has blossomed. To date, more than 1,200 teachers have been trained and certified to teach hygiene, curricula and teaching materials have been provided to hundreds of schools, and tens of thousands of students have been taught handwashing and sanitation.
Though often ignored, handwashing is well-documented to be the simplest and most cost-effective intervention to reduce waterborne diseases in developing nations. Rotary conducted two national telethons in the Dominican Republic to educate the public and to gain national support for its campaign.
As for the future, “we don’t see social and economic conditions getting back to normal anytime soon,” Membership Committee co-chair Kelly Schluckebier said, “so we’re looking aggressively for new members with willing hearts and hands who are committed to community service.”
The Owosso Rotary Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2021. A 25-year-old time capsule will be opened.
Rotary has more than 35,000 clubs, dating back 115 years, and located in every nation. With its commitment of “Service Above Self,” the membership embraces members of every religion and political affiliation.
Numerous projects of the Owosso club are co-funded by The Rotary Foundation. The Foundation grants approximately $80 million each year to fund Rotary projects that will advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the improvement of health, the support of education, and the alleviation of poverty.
