OWOSSO — When the curtain rises at the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts later today, musical theater enthusiasts will receive renewed education in that evergreen lesson — that “Anything Goes.”
The classic Cole Porter musical has been delighting audiences since 1934. The plot follows the travails of Billy Crocker, a young Wall Street broker.
At the heart of things is a love triangle (or quadrangle). Billy is smitten with a chance-met beautiful débutante named Hope Harcourt, but Hope is engaged to English aristocracy, in the person of Lord Evelyn Oakleigh. Crocker attempts to woo her to his side with the help of his nightclub singer friend, Reno Sweeney, who begins the play in love with him. High jinks ensue.
Loaded with classic Porter-penned songs such as, “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Bon Voyage,” and, of course, the title tune, “Anything Goes” is a clear “oldie, but a goodie” candidate.
Garrett Bradley, who has directed over 40 productions for the Lebowsky Center and is back at the helm for this one, agrees.
“‘Anything Goes’ may be an older show, but its themes of love, loyalty and the pursuit of happiness are timeless — all set against the backdrop of a glamorous transatlantic voyage. It is the perfect time for a lighthearted musical that will take people away from their worries for a couple of joyful hours,” Bradley said.
That the play has been around for a while means that it’s easy to find actors who know all its nooks and crannies.
Indeed, the Lebowsky production has show veterans in five of its leading roles.
“The fact that five of our leads have (previously) chosen to perform in ‘Anything Goes’ at some point in their careers is a testament to the musical’s enduring popularity,” said Bradley.
Billy Crocker will be played by Dante Justice, a Lebowsky newcomer, with ‘Anything Goes’ experience. He previously played the role of Moonface Martin — a gangster character on the American disguised as a priest — while attending Lake Fenton High School, (class of 2019).
Justice plans to move to New York City in September to begin auditioning for touring companies and pursue a professional theater career.
“(Doing the show is) a blast,” Justice said. “I love the music; I love how funny it is. Billy (Crocker) is hilarious; he’s a goofball that’s having a love struggle. I love having to find that line of when to be serious, when to be the goofball and jumping around as random personas, all because of some girl.”
Married couple Chad and Amanda DeKatch of Okemos — who met in a previous Lebowsky production — will play opposite one another for a fifth time. Chad DeKatch will play Lord Oakleigh, and Amanda DeKatch plays Reno.
Chad DeKatch said he discovered his passion for theater when he participated in “Anything Goes.” It was his first musical at Michigan State University. He also directed it a few years ago at Okemos High School.
“Having the opportunity to play Lord Evelyn Oakleigh is such a treat, because I find this character both genuinely funny and endearing. The whole show is classic Broadway at its best,” he said. “I also love any chance I get to play opposite my beautiful wife. I’m always amazed at her work ethic and talent. She’s killing the role of Reno, and her performance is breathtaking.”
Amanda DeKatch said she also played Reno when she previously did the show at Holt High School.
“This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to revisit a role. The music of Cole Porter and the show’s humor are of course part of the draw, but I’m excited to approach Reno again having grown into adulthood. I’m excited to revel in the character’s confidence and boldness more freely now than what was available to me when I was a teenager,” she said.
“Anything Goes” will be opening today at 8 p.m., with further engagements Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. The show will also be playing next weekend (June 16-18) at the same times.
Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office. The box office is open during show weeks on Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets cost $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and students, and $21 for children (ages 12 and under). All ticket prices include a $3 service fee.
On the evening of June 17, the Lebowsky Center is hosting an additional event in conjunction with the show, The Longest Table Fundraiser. Local vocalist Ryan DeHues will perform Cole Porter tunes and more on Park Street from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., while patrons enjoy a buffet meal and cash bar.
Tickets for the June 17 fundraiser are separately available online, and cost $50, with all proceeds benefiting the Lebowsky Center.
