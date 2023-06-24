Owosso office threatened with closure after union vote rallies, feels support from community

OWOSSO — Local employees of entertainment solutions conglomerate Vista Group International, whose jobs have been threatened with elimination in what they believe is retaliation for a unionization vote, heard many messages of support in the car horns honking as they passed by a small rally held Saturday afternoon.
The small 12-person team housed at the former YWCA building at 621 W. Oliver St. voted 11-1 to affiliate with the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communication Workers of America union in mid-May. Forty-eight hours later they heard that their office would be closed and their jobs terminated as of July 31.
Vista Cinema (a subunit of VGI) CEO Leonard Newnham framed the closure as being related to the continuing struggles of the film exhibition industry following the COVID-19 pandemic — staffers at Vista’s Owosso office worked on software for electronic lobby displays, among other things — but the soon-to-be-downsized employees don’t buy this argument.
On May 17, they filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. While employees wait for that to play out — speaking earlier in the month, Kayla Blado, a director/press secretary at the Office of Congressional and Public Affairs of the NLRB said action on Vista Owosso’s petition could take seven to 14 weeks — they are trying to raise awareness.
Saturday’s small rally seemed to have ample backing from the community.
“People have been honking horns, people are out here supporting us, talking to us, learning more, It’s great,” Vista Owosso employee Nicholas Albertson said.
Albertson said that he and his co-workers have had little to no recent contact with Vista upper management, and assume they are proceeding with their plan to close the Owosso office.
“We still haven’t heard much,” Albertson admitted.
Not even a promised severance agreement has been discussed.
Albertson says communications with NLRB representatives have been more productive.
“We’re in talks with them,” Albertson said, “and they’ve been pretty supportive.”
Despite the impending closure of their shop, Vista Owosso employees still plan to hold a formal election for union officers. May’s vote allowed employees to receive union cards, a visible measure of their commitment to the union, Albertson said.
“We needed to have a majority on the cards to be able to move forwward to the real election.”
Albertson remains hopeful that he and his co-workers have a chance of winning this their fight against a much larger multinational foe.
“We’re staying strong,” he said.
