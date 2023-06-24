Owosso office threatened with closure after union vote rallies, feels support from community

Employees of Owosso’s Vista Entertainment Solutions held an informational rally/picket on Saturday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker

OWOSSO — Local employees of entertainment solutions conglomerate Vista Group International, whose jobs have been threatened with elimination in what they believe is retaliation for a unionization vote, heard many messages of support in the car horns honking as they passed by a small rally held Saturday afternoon.

The small 12-person team housed at the former YWCA building at 621 W. Oliver St. voted 11-1 to affiliate with the National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians-Communication Workers of America union in mid-May. Forty-eight hours later they heard that their office would be closed and their jobs terminated as of July 31.

