Cavalier senior dreams of career as orthopedic surgeon

CORUNNA — Future Wolverine Sydnie Gillett will be graduating from Corunna High School at the end of the school year, but the story of this young Cavalier is far from over.
Gillett will be continuing her education at the University of Michigan, where she will be joining the school’s rowing team. She intends to major in biology, with a pre-med focus.
“After obtainig my undergraduate degree from U of M, I plan to take the MCAT with goals of being accepted into medical school to become an orthopedic surgeon,” Gillett said. “Specifically, I want to help athletes who have injuries that require a surgical operation.”
Gillett, who has been a four-year varsity volleyball and basketball player, as well as a member of the Corunna softball team, is no stranger to surgeries, having torn the anterior cruciate ligament in both of her knees in the past two years.
It’s unsuprising, therefore, that she’s interested in helping others who went through what she has, as paying it forward seems to be her modus operandi.
“I have been involved in student council all four years and I obtained the position of class president for two years,” Gillett said. “In addition, I am the senior class representative on the Corunna Board of Education. I also am a coach for our unified basketball team in participation with the Shiwasee RESD.”
Gillett’s favorite book is “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, and the young scholar also likes “Auschwitz Lullaby” by Mario Escobar.
“My favorite thing about Corunna is the aspect of community,” Gillett said. “Everyone in this community is so supportive and caring. No matter the circumstances there is always constant support from every member of Corunna. In addition, the teachers and staff at Corunna have always pushed me to be as successful as possible and provided me with constant support. I am very appreciative that I have been a part of this community for my whole life.”
Setting goals is very important for Gillett, and her 4.0 GPA reflects that.
“I love being a role model for younger Cavaliers and others in this community,” Gillett said. “Throughout all of my high school experiences, I truly have learned that everything happens for a reason and how you respond to adversity is what will improve your character.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.