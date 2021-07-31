Owosso man sent to prison for attack over decorations

CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart sent an Owosso man to prison Friday in 35th Circuit Court for beating an Owosso resident unconscious after destroying his Christmas decorations.
Brandon Rohrer, 21, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, 11 months in prison, and ordered to pay court fines and costs and $2,141 in restitution to the victim. He was credited with 228 days served.
Stewart noted Rohrer has 12 misdemeanor and one felony conviction since 2017, had failed probation in Oakland County, and served one year in jail.
“If you come back here and you do that again, I’m going to eat the key,” Stewart told Rohrer. “Do you understand? Think about that. I will eat that key. You will not get out.”
Rohrer was charged in December 2020 with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, along with Kaleb Sabo, 20, of Saginaw, after the two men were caught destroying former Owosso Historical Commission Director Robert Doran-Brockway Christmas decorations. Doran-Brockway chased the pair, before the duo assaulted him and knocked him unconscious. They continued to strike Doran-Brockway while he was unconscious and after he came to.
“You guys pummeled him and you beat that guy to the ground,” Stewart said. “He’s unconscious and you’re still beating him. This was all your fault. You and Kaleb Sabo.”
Sabo was sentenced in April to time served and probation. He has since absconded and authorities do not know his current whereabouts.
“Forget probation…You can’t be around other people because you want to beat them up and destroy their stuff,” Stewart said to Rohrer. “That’s you. That’s what you do. That’s what you’ve always done.”
Defense attorney Steven Ellis asked Stewart to take into account his client’s age, and asked for a sentence that included not just incarceration but a term of probation or a boot camp-style program.
“It’s no secret he’s amassed a considerable record in that short period of time,” Ellis said. “It’s now or never for him. He needs to grow up and get his life together.”
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Robertson asked the court to impose a prison term, and noted Rohrer has a history of “destruction and increasing violence.”
Rohrer apologized to Doran-Brockway and the court in a short statement before receiving his sentence.
“I can be a good man if I choose to be,” Rohrer said. “I’ve sat back and had a lot of time to think about what friends (inaudible) when I get out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.