CORUNNA — Renovations are beginning in earnest at the Shiawassee County courthouse today, per Branro Enterprises President Ron Colvin.

Branro is leading a $6,183,600 renovation which will see the historic structure undergo a complete makeover, with significant modifications to both the structure’s interior and exterior. Colvin said crews have begun covering items that haven’t been evacuated to the temporary home of the 35th Circuit Court at Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium with plastic tarps, because the process of removing walls to replace the piping system will create dust. Mechanical work will begin in earnest next week.

