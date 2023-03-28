CORUNNA — Renovations are beginning in earnest at the Shiawassee County courthouse today, per Branro Enterprises President Ron Colvin.
Branro is leading a $6,183,600 renovation which will see the historic structure undergo a complete makeover, with significant modifications to both the structure’s interior and exterior. Colvin said crews have begun covering items that haven’t been evacuated to the temporary home of the 35th Circuit Court at Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium with plastic tarps, because the process of removing walls to replace the piping system will create dust. Mechanical work will begin in earnest next week.
Colvin said the vast majority of the departments in the courthouse whose workspace will be impacted by the renovations — including the county clerk’s office and Friend of the Court — have already been relocated.
Richard Lipp of Lipp II Inc., which Branro subcrontracted for the temporary court project, previously said the Memorial space will be ready to go by Saturday. 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said jury trials will resume May 3.
Shiawassee County previously approved a $62,400 contract with Memorial Healthcare to lease its auditorium for a maximum of eight months.
Colvin expects the main courthouse renovations to be completed well within this timeframe.
“I don’t see anything holding us up. We have some great contractors doing the project and feel comfortable in getting it done without delays,” he said.
The courthouse renovations will include:
n On the exterior, the asphalt for both parking lots will be replaced, new LED lights will be installed, portions of the roofing will be replaced — with drones being utilized to determine which tiles need to go — and the lower portions of the structure will be re-painted and otherwise repaired.
n On the interior, drywall will be replaced; LED lights will replace energy-inefficient bulbs — though Colvin assures interior design buffs that the “old-fashioned chandeliers” themselves will remain; additions and improvements to the camera system will be made; the building’s boilers will be replaced with energy-efficient condensing boilers; water damage in both the main courtroom and Courtroom 2 will be repaired; and a “building management system” with temperature controls and security alarms will be installed.
