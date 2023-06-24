OWOSSO — Normally, kids playing in the middle of the road is a thought that raises hairs on the back of responsible parents’ necks, but on Saturday morning, center-asphalt activities were the order of the day on a portion of Water Street in Downtown Owosso, which was closed to car traffic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the annual “Open Streets Owosso” event.
Open Streets Owosso is a partnership between the Shiawassee Family YMCA and Owosso Main Street — the community activation arm of the local Downtown Development Authority.
“The idea is that we close down the streets to allow families to get of the house and understand the importance of being able to play and be active together,” Shiawassee YMCA Community Outreach Coordinator Nicole Ball said Saturday.
To that end, Saturday’s event featured a Gaga ball pit — an octagonal enclosure in which a version of dodgeball is played — and exercise classes among other attractions.
Vendors in the health and wellness sector — including Memorial Healthcare, the Shiawassee Prevention Network, Salvation Army and the American Red Cross — were present, handing out information and offering activities.
Open Streets Owosso is part of a broader movement that takes inspiration from Bogota, Colombia, which has, since 1974, blocked off certain of its main streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday and public holiday, giving runners, bicyclists and pedestrians free rein.
Owosso first held an Open Streets event in 2017. The 2020 and 2021 events were scratched by COVID cautions, but otherwise, there’s been one every year since.
Nick Bruckman, an AmeriCorps Service Member partnering with OMS, was pleased as punch with Saturday’s turnout
“The turnout has been absolutely fantastic. I’m so pleased to see so many people coming to Downtown Owosso to support Open Streets Owosso, to support the community. This event connects local people and people of the surrounding area with local resources and ways to have fun in town,” Bruckman said.
In addition to connecting people with one another, Saturday’s even connected a lot of kids — about 40 and 80, respectively — with bikes and helmets.
Kids were given tickets for the bike drawing by participating in events throughout the day, including a bicycle safety lesson.
In past years, Open Streets Owosso was held in October, but the committee behind it — comprised of YMCA and OMS representatives, decided that June was a better time slot, according to Bruckman.
“It gives kids access to the bikes earlier so they can use them during the summer,” he said.
Ball said the bikes were donated to Open Streets Owosso by the event’s sponsors, which included Walmart, Meijer Memorial Healthcare, United Way of Genesee County, Meijer, Main Beverage Co., the Owosso Masonic Lodge #81, Homes-N-Land Real Estate, Sobaks Home Medical Inc., Parson Dedic Wealth Management and Daystarr Communications.
