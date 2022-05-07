By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — After living in California the last 13 years and working in the corporate world, Stacey Jameson decided to “come back home.”
A Corunna High School graduate and current Owosso resident, Jameson is set to open a boutique in downtown Owosso, which she aims unveil to the public on May 16.
Jameson, a self-described avid reader who loves antique books and pre-1800 first editions, is naming the boutique Oliver Paper Co. in honor of writer James Oliver Curwood. She said the boutique will be focused on stationery and paper goods, such as pens, pencils, notebooks, greeting cards and gift wraps.
Jameson said owning the boutique was a “passion project.”
“I left my corporate career last October after 20 years, feeling burned out and not fufilled. After reflecting on what makes me happy and where I love to shop, I decided to go for this,” Jameson said.
Jameson’s last stop in the corporate industry was a logistics and transportation company called Wolverine Distribution for two years, which she owned and operated.
Jameson said she hopes to create an environment that offers something for everyone and every at “price point.”
“I think there’s a lot of revitalization in downtown (Owosso) and coming out of the pandemic, people want to return to brick-and-mortar businesses,” Jameson said. “I think it’s going to bring a positive ambiance to shopping in downtown Owosso.”
Jameson said she also plans to create a community atmosphere by offering specialized events around “anything paper”, including a book club, toddler story times and author workshops, though she will wait to set these up until after the boutique launches to the public.
The boutique will include what Jameson called a “loft area” upstairs, a place where people can “hang out in a fun atmosphere.” She said the area will include books and games, such as chess.
Jameson said the festivities on May 16 will include a ribbon cutting, although a time hasn’t been set. There will also be a grand sale, she said, although she hasn’t finalized plans.
Oliver Paper Co. will be open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Further information can be found on the company’s website, Facebook page and Instagram, all titled Oliver Paper Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.