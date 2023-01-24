OWOSSO — From his time in the mayor’s office, through his tenure as a state representative and beyond, Ben Frederick has always been a booster for his home town.
Now in a new role, he will get a chance to keep up his professional advocacy for the foreseeable future.
Frederick recently joined Memorial Healthcare as its “Associate Vice President of Advocacy and Governmental Relations.” His first day on the job was Jan. 9.
During his time in the Legislature, Frederick served as Majority Floor Leader in the House of Representatives. Before that, he was the majority vice chair for the House Health Policy Committee, where he helped expand access to health care services in rural areas.
He feels that no one should have to travel great distances for the best possible medical attention, which he believes Memorial physicians and staff provide.
“I feel like we have a lot to be proud of here,” Frederick said Monday. “We have to put our best foot forward and celebrate our distinctiveness.”
In this new role, Frederick will serve as a liaison at local, state and federal levels, advocating for public policies that result in improved health care throughout the community, especially toward underserved and vulnerable populations.
A major concern — one that Frederick has made a point of emphasis for many years — is access to behavioral and mental health care, especially for children.
Memorial brass hope that Frederick’s experience and connections in the political sphere will enable him to put their concerns in front of important eyes and ears.
“Memorial Healthcare continues to see unrelenting financial challenges, most of which are the result of governmental and commercial payment systems that continue to devalue the services we provide to the communities we serve,” said Brian Long, President and CEO of Memorial Healthcare. “This is particularly disheartening after the health care community was so desperately called upon during the height of a worldwide pandemic.”
“Memorial Healthcare has been a passionate advocate for health care changes at the local, state, and national levels and had an excellent relationship with Ben during his time as our state representative,” Long continued.
“This position is a natural fit that will further support our advocacy efforts, ultimately ensuring access to critical services and treatments for our many community residents. We couldn’t be more excited about Ben joining our team.”
Frederick appears to be equally excited.
“Even when facing challenges in the regulatory landscape and a pandemic, Memorial Healthcare continued to embrace numerous innovations, forge community partnerships and ensure greater access to essential healthcare for patients across this region,” said Frederick.
“It is a true honor for me to join this superb team and help preserve these important achievements while advocating in support of further opportunities to enhance the health and wellness of local families through patient-centered care.”
Frederick and his wife, Lydia, reside in Owosso with their two young children.
