Wind-whipped fire destroys large barn

VENICE TWP. — A horse survived an intense fire that fully engulfed a large barn at 8100 E. Cronk Road Tuesday night.
No people were injured in the blaze, but a number of chickens didn’t make it, Venice Township Fire Chief Dave Ballard said this morning.
In addition, the owner lost an airplane, tractors and other vehicles stowed inside the barn, the chief said. The barn itself was completely leveled this morning.
The fire broke out at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, and shortly after the owner called 911. The owner was able to remove a horse from the barn and take it to a neighbor’s house, the chief said.
A combination of high winds and fuel stored in the barn might have contributed to flames spreading to a nearby smaller barn, which was also destroyed. Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from the house, which was close to the second building, Ballard said.
The cause of the fire was undetermined this morning but an investigation is underway, Ballard said.
Fire departments assisting at the scene included the city of Durand, Corunna-Caledonia, Montrose, Swartz Creek, and Owosso and Venice townships.
It took about 41/2 hours to extinguish the blaze, Ballard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.