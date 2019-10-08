OWOSSO — The Owosso Church of God (Seventh Day) is giving away free purses packed with women’s essentials to single mothers and homeless women in Owosso.
A purse can be obtained from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the church on the campus of Spring Vale Christian school, 4150 S. M-52.
