VENICE TWP. — A two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday between a dump truck and a mail truck on M-13 south of Copas Road, on the dividing line between Shiawassee and Genesee counties.
“(MSP) Troopers were dispatched at 10:28 a.m., M-13 south of Copas Road for a two-vehicle accident,” MSP Lt. Lizabeth Rich said in an email. “(The accident was) right on the county line so multiple agencies assisted. A postal truck was heading northbound, waiting for traffic to turn left. A larger-style dump truck did not see the postal truck and rear-ended it.”
According to Rich, no one was hurt in the incident.
Michigan State Police responded to the scene, and were assisted by Clayton Township police, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, and Swartz Creek and Venice fire departments.
