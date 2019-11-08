Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. Donate soon and Kiwanis will include Veterans Day 2019 at no cost. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE Auxiliary will host a linen sale event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today in the Memorial Healthcare Auditorium. Proceeds from the event will benefit hospital improvements. The event features luxury linens including quilt sets, comforter sets, Sherpa throws and ultra-plush blankets, memory foam bamboo pillows, bed sheets and more. The sale is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and payroll deduction for qualified Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
THE 23RD ANNUAL Owosso Band Boosters Arts and Crafts Bazaar is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Owosso High School. More than 100 vendors are expected. Get your Christmas shopping done early. Interested vendors should call Janet at (989) 627-2997.
A TURKEY BINGO EVENT is slated from 5:30 p.m. Sunday at at St. Peter Parish Hall, 803 Church St. in Chesaning. The games will begin at 6 p.m. There will be 20 regular Bingos in which the prizes will be turkeys. The fee is $2 per Bingo card and will be collected in the beginning. The evening will also feature two special cover-all Bingos in which the prizes will be money. The price for these special games is 50 cents per card or three cards for $1. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the St. Peter Parish Youth Ministry.
THE FIRST CHURCH OF GOD is hosting a chili cookoff dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Family Life Center, 2100 N. M-52. There is no fee to enter chili in the contest. Attend for dinner and enjoy chili, cornbread, drinks and desserts. Suggested donations are $4 for adults and $10 for a family. For entry rules, registration and questions, call (989) 723-4510. There will be a Glow Queen fundraiser craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will go to Angel’s Hands Outreach.
THE HENDERSON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH is hosting a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16. Dinner includes baked chicken, mashed or baked potatoes, corn, coleslaw, biscuits and gravy, and pie or cake. Takeouts are available. The cost is a donation.
TURKEY BINGO is planned at St. Paul Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Nov. 17. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. There will be 20 games for 20 turkeys and two 50/50 coverall games. The cost is $2 per card or three for $5. Snacks, sandwiches and beverages will be available.
THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE Auxiliary is hosting a $5 jewelry and accessories sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 in the Memorial Healthcare auditorium. Proceeds from the event benefit ongoing renovations throughout the hospital. Everything is $5. Items include jewelry, watches, scarves, handbags, purses, wallets and a vast array of other accessories and seasonal items. The event is open to the public. Cash, checks, credit/debit cards, and payroll deduction for Memorial Healthcare employees will be accepted.
THE BYRON PTA is hosting a holiday bazaar from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 22 in the high school cafeteria. The cost is $2 per person and includes two raffle tickets.
THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE Foundation will be participating in the Shiawassee Giving Tuesday campaign Dec. 3. It is selling four different size poinsettia plants with six color options. You may order a plant for yourself and buy one for a patient of Memorial Healthcare who is receiving chemo or infusion treatments, a resident of Long Term Care or a patient in the hospice program. The poinsettia sale begins Oct. 28. Plants will be available for pick up on Dec. 3 at the Foundation office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit memorial-healthcare.org or memorialhealthcare.org/foundation for the ordering form or call (989) 729-4675 for ordering information or to request an order form.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS second Christmas craft show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Owosso VFW Hall, 519 S. Chipman St. There will be more than 30 homemade crafters and vendors. Proceeds will go to Relay For Life 2020. There will be hourly drawings, lunch will be available for purchase andnd, Santa my make an appearance.
ST. JOHN’S UCC is conducting a Christmas sock driver now through Dec. 17. Socks, gloves and other clothing will be collected and then distributed at the annual Christmas party from noon to 3 p.m. at the church. The church also is seeking cookies, new or used books, puzzle and other gift items. For more information, email Lisa Cooper at ldeddencooper@gmail.com.
