CORUNNA — A land bank is one step closer to becoming reality in Shiawassee County.
The county’s Finance and Administration Committee Monday unanimously advanced a resolution supporting an intergovernmental agreement to establish the Shiawassee County Land Bank Authority.
Commissioners will revisit the resolution during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, with final approval as early as Thursday. Both meetings are at 5 p.m. inside the Surbeck Building.
“(The resolution) is your blessing and permission for (Treasurer Julie Sorenson) to go forward,” county coordinator Brian Boggs informed commissioners during Monday’s meeting.
The resolution to create the authority comes as the county seeks to take over the responsibility of managing, maintaining and re-purposing abandoned and/or foreclosed properties.
Upon approval of the intergovernmental agreement, commissioners would have 30 days to appoint members to the land bank authority board. Sorenson would serve as executive director, according to the agreement, with the remaining board members consisting of one township official, one city official and two at-large members, both of whom must be county residents.
“Once (the agreement is) in place, there are some other enabling documents that the land bank board would create, ethics rules, things like that,” said Ryan Painter, the county’s corporate counsel. “This (resolution before you) will create the land bank itself.”
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath thanked commissioners for advancing the resolution, pointing to the many ways a county land bank would be beneficial in future years.
“I’ve been having conversations with developers over the last few months as this has started to percolate, telling them it’s coming forward, and there’s a lot of interest out there, all across Shiawassee County, about utilizing this tool to try to support things like housing developments in the community,” Horvath said.
“Utilizing the tools of the land bank I truly believe is going to lead to more projects coming forward to this county,” Horvath continued. “It’s really going to be one of the best tools you have at your disposal to support that.”
