OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare recently received the American Heart Association’s “Get with the Guidelines” Stroke Silver Plus quality achievement award for “its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability,” per an organization press relesease.
Memorial Healthcare also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduces the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster Alteplase.
Memorial has also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. This award aims to ensure patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.
Per Memorial’s press release, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack every 40 seconds.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
“Get with the Guidelines” puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research and evidence-based guidelines.
“Memorial Healthcare is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” stated Rebekah Hackenberg, stroke program manager. “Get with the Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure that more people in Shiawassee County and throughout our region experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get with the Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.
