DURAND — This is the 26th year the Durand Eagles have presented the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County drive, aiming to ensure local children in need have warm clothing and other personal items they need at Christmastime.
Like every other year, volunteers will hit street corners in Durand, Vernon and surrounding areas from dusk until dawn Dec. 11, passing out newspapers and collecting cash, 100 percent of which is used to fill Christmas gift boxes for kids in Shiawassee County.
Out this year, thanks to COVID-19, is the other part of the fundraiser — an annual dinner and live auction held at the Eagles Aerie. Instead, there’s an ongoing auction on the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County Facebook page through Dec. 9.
“COVID has created a challenge for us all. It’s also created an increased need to help children in our county,” said Laura McGuire, director of Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County and Durand Eagles member. “The challenge has been compounded by the restrictions we are still under — we were hoping (the pandemic) would be over by this time. We really need people to make an effort to get on our Facebook page or come see us at the Eagles, and help us out.”
The Newsboys of Shiawassee County are assisted by their counterparts in Genesee County, who supply gift boxes and use the funds raised in Shiawassee County to purchase a sweatsuit, socks, gloves, hats, personal hygiene items and an age-appropriate gift for each box.
The Old Newsboys of Genesee County also provide the Durand group with the distinctive aprons and buttons worn by the “newsboys” on the day of the drive. Anyone who makes a donation of $20 or more will receive a button featuring the group’s motto, “Let no child be forgotten.”
At least 30 volunteers take to the streets on drive day; however, the pandemic is keeping some older volunteers home this year.
“We really need volunteers this year, and it’s such a fun thing to do,” McGuire said. “We give them coffee and doughnuts in the morning, and chili in the afternoon. After the drive, the volunteers will sit around and talk about what happened during the day. It’s always very heartwarming, the stories of the kids who come up and given them their change. That’s why they come back year after year.”
To work a five-hour volunteer shift, contact McGuire at (810) 853-0061 or email her at lbautell@msn.com.
Several auction items are already posted on Facebook, and people can make bids in the comments section. On Dec. 9, when the auction ends, the top bids for each item will be the winners, who will be notified that they can pick up and pay for their items at the Durand Eagles, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road.
Preferably, the winners will make an appointment to meet McGuire at the Durand Eagles. Anyone who would like to donate a new or slightly used item for auction is invited to drop it off at the Aerie.
In 2018, the Newsboys of Shiawassee County raised $11,656, enough to give boxes to 272 local children. Last year, the group raised even more, $13,627, and gave gift boxes to 426 children.
“We are expecting a marked increase in (needy) children this year, when you look at the number of people who can’t even pay their rent right now,” McGuire said. “We, of course, would like to at least reach last year’s goal but don’t know if that is possibly in today’s economy.”
Working with area service clubs, the Old Newsboys provide the gift boxes to children of local families in need. All the money goes to the children, with no administrative fees. Some families reach out directly to the Eagles to apply for boxes, but most are processed by Capital Area Community Services in Owosso.
The CACS determines financial need and connects applying families with other sources of assistance.
Applications for gift boxes will be available at CACS until Nov. 19. For details, call CACS at (989) 723-3115.
Once the gift boxes are assembled in Flint, Shiawassee County volunteers pick them up and deliver them to CACS, where parents of the recipients stop by to collect the boxes before the holidays. When needed, the Old Newsboys will personally deliver boxes to houses.
For those who wish to make a donation instead of purchasing an auction item, send a check made out to Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County, attention Laura McGuire, to the Durand Eagles, 5240 S. New Lothrop Road, Durand, MI 48429.
An in-person silent auction including items not sold online is set for Dec. 11-12 at the Aerie. Details will be announced on the Old Newsboys of Shiawassee County Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.