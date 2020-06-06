SHIAWASSEE AREA — As U.S. Census field operations in Michigan began a “phased restart” of home visits this past week, the latest rates for area residents completing census forms came in Wednesday.
Here’s the good news: Every city, village and township in the Shiawassee area is outperforming the statewide response rate of 67.2 percent.
The bad news: Not everyone has sent in completed Census forms. Non-responders can expect a visit from U.S. Census takers in the coming weeks.
The Census, conducted every 10 years, is crucial in order to obtain accurate data and because federal funding is tied to the population of a locale, area government officials have said.
While April 1 is the official Census date, the process takes a few months even under normal conditions. This year it has been delayed by the pandemic shutdowns that started across the U.S. just as the Census mailings to the public began.
As of Wednesday, the national response rate was just 60.6 percent. Shiawassee County as a whole stands at 72.6 percent, the 13th highest-ranked county in the state.
Among area cities and villages, New Lothrop leads with a response rate of 75.9 percent. The city of Perry is at the bottom with 67.5 percent.
Maple Grove Township in Saginaw County tops the list of area townships, boasting a response rate of 84.2 percent. Maple Grove is ranked 20th among Michigan townships for Census responses. Perry Township, again, trails in the area with 67.5 percent.
It is not too late to participate in the count — which apportions congressional and other political representation — via an online survey that takes about 10 minutes to complete. To fill out a survey, visit 2020census.gov.
For the first time, this year’s Census was designed to be run primarily online. Responses are also possible by mail or phone.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order in 2019 creating the statewide 2020 United States Census Complete Count Committee, made up of several diverse groups to reach out to communities across the state. The state budgeted $5.5 million for the effort.
However, the county’s Complete Count Committee never met, Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, has said. The city of Owosso’s Complete Count Committee met only once, a consequence of coronavirus restrictions.
Michigan is ranked 4th among all U.S. states for its Census response. About 40 percent of the state’s budget revenue comes from federal funds, according to the Council of Michigan Foundations.
Under current funding figures, the state will lose $1,800 of federal funds per year for every person not counted.
The 2020 Census got underway in January with counting in remote Alaskan areas. In early March, households received a mailing inviting people to participate in the online survey. Households that did not take part by April 1 were slated to received up to three additional reminders.
Among area cities and villages, after top-ranked New Lothrop comes Durand with 73.7 percent. Next are Lennon and Ovid, with each achieving 73 percent. Corunna stands at 71.8 percent, and Owosso at 69.9 percent.
Shiawassee County’s 72.6 percent response rate is similar to other mid-Michigan counties. Clinton County is at 75.2 percent (8th in the state), Saginaw County stands at 69.8 percent, Ingham County at 69.3 percent and Genesee County at 66.4 percent.
In 2010, Michigan had a final Census participation rate of 67.7 percent and Shiawassee County was at 73.9 percent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Shiawassee County’s population dropped from 70,648 in 2010 to 68,446 in 2017.
