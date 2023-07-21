Slammed by sudden storm

Argus-Press photo/Dawn Parker
MINOR DAMAGE: A brief but forceful storm barged its way through Shiawassee County Thursday afternoon, leaving some damage and power outages in its wake. Owosso Department of Public Works employees, like laborer Kevin Blair, went out quickly after the rain slowed down to find and repair the damage.
