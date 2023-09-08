Special effects team ready to put the magic in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

OWOSSO — Amy Jo Brown said when it comes to the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts’ production of “The Wizard of Oz,” — which debuts tonight — the amount of special effects rivals any show during her time at the theater.
Brown, technical/operations manager at Lebowsky since 2021, said it boils down to living up to audience expectations for the play, which is based on the 1939 film of the same name.
“There has to be a lot of them. It’s a big show. It’s almost like doing a Disney show. There’s an expectation of what it’s going to look like, so we have to live up to that reputation. So to live up to that — there’s the costuming, there’s the dancing, there’s the flying — and then there’s the special effects that we’ve integrated into the show and we do safely. But, it looks like magic from the audience,” she said. “Any kind of Disney might be on par with this, but this is more than ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is a big one; you have dancing dishes and transformations, fire, people flying in that and a little bit of magic. This is more constant through the whole — you’re in a whole magical land for 3/4 of the show, so there’s a lot that happens.”
Without spilling all the beans, Brown said the special effects include fire, snow, bubbles, geysers and strobe lights. Perhaps the most complex special effect in the production is flying. She said “The Wizard of Oz” includes 27 different scenes involving flying — often it’s the Wicked Witch of the West flying in to display her evil side — and Lebowsky consulted ZFX Inc., a performer-flying-effects company based in Louisville, Kentucky, to install the necessary equipment and train Lebowsky’s crew on safety.
“They (ZFX) were very helpful. Their specialist came in and stayed here for four or five days to get their stuff installed and work with our people to make sure that it was going to be done safely and smoothly and it has gone really well so far,” Brown said.
Garrett Bradley, who has directed over 40 productions at Lebowsky, is once again leading the cast. The 45-member cast he’s directing mostly consists of students (playing munchkins), with 17 students from Owosso and others from Durand, Corunna, Swartz Creek, Laingsburg, New Lothrop and as far away as Lapeer.
“It’s been interesting rehearsing with some of our youngest cast members who are not as familiar with this story as are those of us who grew up watching it,” Bradley said. “I had to explain to the Munchkins that ‘Ding, Dong the Witch is Dead,’ is as familiar to the audience as ‘Let it Go’ (from ‘Frozen’) is to them. I told them to ‘sing out,’ as the audience is going to want to sing along! I have no doubt that people will be humming ‘Ding, Dong the Witch is Dead’ for weeks following the show!”
A live orchestra, conducted by Matt Meeuwse, will provide music from the pit, including other classic “Wizard of Oz” favorites, including the famous Judy Garland tune “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
The plot follows protagonist Dorothy Gale as she and her dog Toto are swept away from their Kansas farm by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz, where Dorothy and Toto get advice to “follow the yellow brick road” on a journey to see the Wizard of Oz, who has the power to return Dorothy to Kansas.
Dorothy is played by Pinckney native and current Michigan State student Ava Taube, who is making her Lebowsky debut. Taube may be new to Lebowsky, but she’s not new to “The Wizard of Oz.” Her first ever stage experience was playing a Munchkin (a dwarf) in a Pinckney Players’ production of the play.
“I’ve seen this movie ever since I can remember. My mom would put it on at Thanksgiving or Christmas as it’s such a great family movie,” she recalled.
Along Dorothy’s journey down the yellow brick road, she meets three characters: a scarecrow lacking a brain, a lion lacking courage and a Tinman lacking a heart. All three accompany Dorothy to see the Wizard of Oz to fix their afflictions.
The scarecrow is played by Michael Windnagle, who said he first saw “The Wizard of Oz” at age 6 and fell in love with the show and actress Judy Garland, who played Dorothy in the 1939 film. Windnagle said he’s hoping his two daughters, 7-year-old Harper and 5-year-old Olive, love the show as much as he did as a child.
“I cannot wait for them to see this show. There is something so magical about the whole thing that really resonates with kids. I’m truly excited to talk about it with them afterwards,” he said.
Windnagle said he enjoys playing the scarecrow, who isn’t so brainless after all.
“My favorite moments are when Dorothy asks how I’m able to talk without a brain, and I reply that ‘I don’t know, but some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t they.’ It’s really difficult to keep a straight face during those lines. The other part that means a lot to me is when Dorothy says goodbye to the three of us. It’s really heartbreaking and meaningful,” he said.
The cowardly lion is played by Travis Williams, who is making his actor debut at Lebowsky. He’s not new to the Lebowsky stage, however; he was a vocalist in the 2022 Holiday production and belted “Oh Holy Night.” A classically trained tenor, Williams’ professional accolades include several opera productions in the Las Vegas area.
Williams said he enjoys the play and the role of the lion.
“Over the years, I’ve seen it many times, but I could give you an exact number. For me, it’s just like any other classic movie musical, ‘The Sound of Music,’ ‘White Christmas,’ etc… it’s just one of those films that you tune into whenever it’s airing,” he said. I find the lion to be an appealing role because he taps into a trait that many people, myself included, are prone to… imposter syndrome. The fear of not being good enough for the role you’ve been placed in. But, like the Lion, we go on a journey every day putting on brave faces for those who rely on us and that truly does take courage. I think this role is a very fun and funny way to portray something that many of us suffer from.”
The Tinman is played by Kaleb Kimerer, who said his “entire childhood centered around ‘101 Dalmatians,’ ‘The Nutcracker,’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz.’” Kimerer is a veteran of Lebowsky productions.
“The Tinman is the heart of the gang, showing us how friendships and feelings are the real magic in this wild adventure. I think that’s what I love about the Tinman, and the show in general, the most – these characters allow us all to escape the darkness around us and lose ourselves in the magic of friendship, community, love and laughter,” he said.
The Wizard of Oz is played by Owosso’s own Bryan Dryer, who has acted in and directed Lebowsky productions. Dryer said he’s especially excited for the production as his daughter Abby played Dorothy in a 2022 Owosso High School production of the show.
Performances are today, Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at 7:30, with 2 p.m. matinées on Saturday, Sunday, Sept. 16 and Sept. 17.
Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and students, and $21 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices include the $3 service charge. Tickets can be purchased online at lebowskycenter.com, or by calling the Box Office at 989-723-4003. The box office is open on Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., on Fridays from noon to 7:30 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to showtime on Saturdays and Sundays.
