Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics holds 5K race

OWOSSO — Approximately 150 runners/walkers set out from Owosso City Hall about 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics’ Run Drugs Out of Town 5K.
The group, founded in 2020, strives to provide assistance, support and education to local communities about the severity of drugs and addiction.
Saturday’s race was sponsored by the Cook Family Foundation, Young’s of Owosso and Memorial Healthcare, among other organizations.
