Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics holds 5K race

Run Drugs Out of Town 5K participants take off from the start line Saturday in Owosso.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

OWOSSO — Approximately 150 runners/walkers set out from Owosso City Hall about 9 a.m. Saturday as part of the Shiawassee Families Against Narcotics’ Run Drugs Out of Town 5K.

The group, founded in 2020, strives to provide assistance, support and education to local communities about the severity of drugs and addiction.

Saturday’s race was sponsored by the Cook Family Foundation, Young’s of Owosso and Memorial Healthcare, among other organizations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.