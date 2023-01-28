CORUNNA — A Clio man was given nearly three decades in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

John Mahl, 38, was sentenced consecutively to over 29 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion and larceny in a building.

