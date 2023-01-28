CORUNNA — A Clio man was given nearly three decades in prison by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Friday morning for breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.
John Mahl, 38, was sentenced consecutively to over 29 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections for two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree home invasion and larceny in a building.
Mahl was convicted of those charges by a Shiawassee County jury, Dec. 19, 2022.
During that trial, testimony emerged that Mahl had broken into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her in September 2022. He then took the victim’s phone to prevent her from contacting police. Eventually, police tracked the victim’s phone by GPS to Mahl’s residence.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Stewart noted that consecutive sentencing was appropriate because several felonies were committed during and after the sexual assault.
“I can think of very few things that would be more terrifying,” Stewart said. “A home invasion is frightening enough. But you, Mr. Mahl, violated the victim’s safety in the most intimate way possible… One of the many things that she said that jumped out at me was, quote: ‘Every day since this happened has been pure hell.’”
In a statement, the victim recounted her issues with adapting to normal, everyday life since the assault. She mentioned that Mahl recorded video of her and sent it to friends and family members.
“We teach our children that there are always consequences and outcomes for their choices, good or bad,” she said. “Especially the bad… Mr. Mahl was given ample opportunity many times, over and throughout life, to change his patterns of bad behavior. He has shown that his bad behavior will continue… He acted as if he was above the law and didn’t care what the consequences for his actions would be. He chose to continue to lie and hide the truth.”
Another woman said she dated Mahl beginning in about 2013, and he had exhibited similar behavior during that relationship.
“He would always harass me,” the woman said. “Over the years, people would contact me and ask me if this was true, what he did to me. … It’s just gotten worse over the years.”
Defense attorney Robert Hinojosa said that he respected the jury’s decision, but disagreed with their verdict. He asked Stewart not to impose consecutive sentencing, which would have drastically reduced Mahl’s sentence.
“He certainly must be punished for the crimes he’s been convicted of,” Hinojosa said. “These acts simply won’t be tolerated in this community.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to impose a consecutive prison sentence that would send a message to the community.
“This is a nightmare,” Koerner said. “The victim was sleeping in her home. She’s awakened and she’s sexually assaulted. She has to come tell her story and be re-victimized. It’s unfortunate we had to do that… This victim will never get back what he’s taken from her… He plans, he schemes and he sexually assaults women. This is his day of reckoning.”
Mahl apologized in a short statement, and took issue with Koerner calling him a “monster.”
“At this point I’m leaving it up to you,” Mahl told Stewart.
Mahl was credited with 55 days served toward his sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, including if and when he is ever paroled.
