Man who burned down MSP post has suit dismissed

FLINT — A federal lawsuit filed by Donald Kissner — who burned down the Owosso Michigan State Police Post in 2002 — was dismissed last month, but another felony lawsuit has been referred to a U.S. District Judge for further proceedings.
Kissner is currently awaiting trial for allegedly dousing himself with lighter fluid and threatening to kill a Durand woman. According to federal court filings, he attempted to sue Shannon Boudro in April, the woman he allegedly threatened to kill, for Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment violations, for “illegally drugging” Kissner with amphetamine or methamphetamine. Kissner claimed the alleged drugging “forced (him) to become suicidal and attempt suicide.”
In that suit, Kissner asked for criminal charges to be filed against Boudro and punitive damages in the amount of $1 million. However, the case was dismissed in May by U.S. District Judge Paul D. Borman, who said in the dismissal order the claim was “factually frivolous, malicious” and “fails to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.”
Kissner appealed that decision May 25 with the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, but the suit was dismissed with prejudice by Borman.
In a separate federal lawsuit filed by Kissner in February, Kissner claimed his constitutional rights were violated by Durand police officers Joseph Lott and Luke Rogers, Shiawassee County assistant prosecutor Chris Brown, an unidentified dispatch officer, and Dr. Jeremy Zarski of Memorial Healthcare.
An order to refer the case to U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia T. Morris for all pretrial proceedings was issued July 1.
Kissner claims “gross negligence and willful and wanton misconduct” by Durand police when they found Kissner had doused himself in lighter fluid and threatened to light himself and Boudro on fire. In his own filing, Kissner says he was suicidal at the time of the incident, and complains he was “made to sit in a police car” for an hour and 40 minutes.
Boudro said she was in Durand Aug. 26, 2020, doing laundry at a relative’s residence when Kissner assaulted her. She said Kissner ran out of a residence naked and screaming, then doused himself in lighter fluid and told her she was “going to die.” Boudro then got into her car and fled the scene.
Following the alleged assault, Kissner was charged by prosecutors with assault with attempt to murder, malicious destruction of property and arson-preparation to burn property following the incident. Kissner is also charged with a habitual offender-fourth notice. If he is convicted he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years. He was also ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after he was charged.
Kissner was convicted of arson in 2004 and served 14 years in prison for burning down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in April 2002. The post was located in the Flynn Building, which also housed several other businesses. Within days of the blaze, police said it was “suspicious,” before ruling it an arson.
At the time of his arson conviction in 2004, Kissner was already serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges of breaking and entering, and unlawful use of an automobile.
Kissner has numerous felony convictions dating back to 2000, including breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, and attempted obstruction of justice. The evidence tampering and obstruction of justice charges were the result of Kissner attempting to destroy evidence in the breaking and entering case by burning down the MSP post.
Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Kissner is still on parole.
According to federal court records, Kissner has also filed at least three separate federal actions that appear to be frivolous and have been dismissed on technical or procedural grounds, or the claims were baseless.
