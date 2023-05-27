VERNON — Greenwood Cemetery in the Village of Vernon is the final resting place of some 7,000 souls — more than a few of whom are veterans who wore what some have referred to called “the cloth of our country.”
One of the oldest headstones in the graveyard belongs to one Cypreian Parrish, whose undated marker reads, “A son of the Revolution.”
This Memorial Day, Parrish and Greenwood’s other interees will have their resting place spruced up a bit during an 11:30 a.m. ceremony in the newly-denoted “Heritage Park” section of the cemetery, when a new flag and flagpole will be dedicated as part of the village’s holiday observances.
The new 35-foot flagpole will be the centerpiece of a wide, circular parkway of dark grey, stamped concrete, completed less than a week ago. It will honor all service members who made the ultimate sacrifice, with special mention of PFC Shane W. Cantu of Corunna, who was killed on Aug. 28, 2012 by flying shrapnel in Charkh, Afghanistan. A grant of $4,000 from the Shane Cantu Memorial Fund was used to finance the project.
The materials for the plaza and the labor were donated by Lyons Concrete Construction Company of Durand.
Altogether, more than $202,000 worth of gifts and grants from businesses, governments and individuals has been given to the barely year-old Greenwood Cemetery Restoration Project, according to committee member Barbara Runyan.
There are many items left on the project’s to-do list.
A “Historical Tribute” monument highlighting the history of Vernon and its citizens is set to be unveiled on Labor Day, and the 102-year-old mausoleum at the cemetery’s heart needs a significant amount of tender, loving care.
Originally dedicated on Memorial Day in 1921, the structure received a new roof last year to prevent further water damage, which was already extensive.
One of the more costly aspects of the mausoleum’s restoration will be the repair of its stained-glass windows. Many of the beautiful panels have sustained damage, and the cost to fix them is estimated at $100,000.
