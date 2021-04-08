ROSCOMMON — A Roscommon County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to child sex crime charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Michael Clune, 50, of Houghton Lake, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexually abusive activity, a felony punishable by 25 years in prison; and one count of using a computer to communicate with another for the purpose of child sexually abusive activity, a felony punishable by 20 years in prison.
“Individuals who prey upon children will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said in a press release. “I appreciate the efforts of the county prosecutors, police departments, Michigan State Police and the prosecutors in my office for their work to see this man brought to justice for multiple heinous crimes.”
Clune previously pleaded guilty in Corunna’s 35th Circuit Court March 4 to one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and aggravated child sexually abusive activity. Judge Matthew Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 15 in that case.
Clune admitted to communicating via the Grindr dating app with a Durand boy and then meeting the 12-year-old in August 2019 at a hotel in Durand and engaging in a sexual act.
He also admitted recording the encounter on his phone.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Clune faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years for the Shiawassee County CSC-1 charge, as well as possible consecutive sentencing for the aggravated child sexually abusive activity count, due to his status as a habitual offender.
In the most recent case, Clune admitted on the record to using the internet to communicate with multiple boys under the age of 15 and coercing them to send him child sexually abusive material. The Michigan State Police executed a search warrant at Clune’s residence in Roscommon County and seized electronic devices which confirmed Clune’s crimes. The Attorney General’s office announced several charges against Clune in October.
Clune also was previously arrested for similar activity in Clare County. After the Michigan State Police forensically analyzed his computer devices, they became aware of other victims.
Additional charges against Clune remain in Clare County for third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purpose and using a computer to commit a crime.
Clune was previously convicted of two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wayne County in 2004.
Clune is scheduled to be sentenced in Roscommon County on May 18.
