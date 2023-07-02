DURAND —The annual James Matthew Stewart Memorial Golf outing is scheduled for Sept. 8 at Dutch Hollow Golf Course in Durand.
Sign in for the 18-hole, four-person scramble will be at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team of four.
The scramble will be followed by a dinner and a silent auction.
The event honors the memory of James Matthew Stewart, the late son of the Hon. Matthew J. Stewart, who presides over Shiawassee County’s 35th Circuit Court.
James Stewart graduated from Heritage High school with honors in 2016. He then matriculated at Western Michigan University, where he studied Political Science and Psychology, planning to attend law school upon his graduation.
Sadly his life was cut tragically short on Jan. 19, 2019, in an automobile crash.
Stewart enjoyed hunting with his grandfather, skiing and archery. He also enjoyed sports; he ran cross country and played soccer. James was an honest, kind and caring young man.
All proceeds from the golf outing and silent auction will go tothe Shiawassee County Bar Association to be distributed at their discretion for their scholarship fund or other purposes deemed appropriate by the membership, including a donation to one of the specialty/treatment Courts in Shiawassee County.
Anyone interested in participating in the scramble, sponsoring a hole for $100 or donating an item for the silent auction should contact Curt Zaleski at 989-723-8166 or Barb Dawes at 810-733-2050.
