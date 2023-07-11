Owosso Township settles civil suit against former treasurer for alleged misappropriation of funds

Owosso Township Supervisor Steve Schweikert speaks during Monday's Owosso Charter Township Board meeting. Owosso Twp. Clerk Pat Skvarenina sits to his right, and Owosso Twp. Treasurer Kim Genovese sits to his left.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO TWP. — Owosso Charter Township Supervisor Steve Schweikert announced during Monday’s Owosso Charter Township Board meeting that the township has settled the civil lawsuit filed against its former treasurer stemming from alleged misappropriation of funds.

June Cudney resigned as Owosso Township treasurer in May 2022 following the discovery of “discrepancies” in her reporting of township funds to Shiawassee County administrators.

DavidB

What steps have been put in place to prevent this from occurring in the future. What went wrong to have it happen. Why didn't the regular auditing firm discover this issue. A lot of un answered questions.

