Owosso Township settles civil suit against former treasurer for alleged misappropriation of funds

OWOSSO TWP. — Owosso Charter Township Supervisor Steve Schweikert announced during Monday’s Owosso Charter Township Board meeting that the township has settled the civil lawsuit filed against its former treasurer stemming from alleged misappropriation of funds.
June Cudney resigned as Owosso Township treasurer in May 2022 following the discovery of “discrepancies” in her reporting of township funds to Shiawassee County administrators.
The township contracted the Southfield accounting firm Plante Moran to perform a forensic audit of its books. According to Owosso Township Clerk Pat Skvarenina, this audit showed that Cudney had misappropriated $139,623 over a period of five years.
After receiving the results of the audit, the township filed suit against Cudney in March of this year, seeking to recoup over $275,000 — an amount covering the missing funds, audit costs ($93,306), legal fees ($41,200) and other miscellaneous expenses ($1,100) pertaining to the incident.
Upon being served the civil suit this March, Cudney said: “A lot of things being said are not true. We’re just going to let the attorneys handle it.” She then declined further comment.
However, per Skvarenina, Cudney has since paid the township $273,169, putting it around $2,100 shy of being made whole — although Skvarenina said she expects another $5,000 in legal fees for the township in legal fees from services provided by township attorney Patrick Haynes in June and July.
“On our end, we’ve dismissed the lawsuit and discharged both mortgages, so we’re kinda done,” Skvarenina said. “We are very, very, very fortunate that we’re being made whole by all of this. Normally, you don’t even get half back. I’m just happy it’s over.”
Skvarenina declined further comment on the matter after the meeting.
Cudney, the owner of J’s Tux & Bridal Boutique in Downtown Owosso, could not be reached for comment before press time.
While the civil suit is settled, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner told The Argus-Press in March that an investigation by his office was underway before declining further comment. As of right now, it does not appear that any no criminal charges have been filed in Shiawassee County courts.
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Koerner for further comment before press time.
What steps have been put in place to prevent this from occurring in the future. What went wrong to have it happen. Why didn't the regular auditing firm discover this issue. A lot of un answered questions.
