Youth Horses
Saddleseat Equitation (8-12)
First Place: Mallory Thorsby
Second Place: Tayloe Spielman
Third Place: Autumn Gentner
-
Saddleseat Pleasure (8-12)
First Place: Mallory Thorsby
Second Place: Tayloe Spielman
Third Place: Haylee Ann Koc
-
Walk-trot English Equitation (14-16)
First Place: Sierra Smith
-
Walk-trot English Equitation (12-13)
First Place: Dylan Pauldine
Second Place: Brooklyn Mallory
Third Place: Shelby Tanner
-
Walk-trot English Equitation (8-11)
First Place: Kinley Long
Second Place: Madison Deal
Third Place: Natellie Boone
-
Hunt Seat (17-21)
First Place: Brynley Hay
Second Place: Autumn Merrihew
Third Place: Jessica Spalery
-
Hunt Seat (14-16)
First Place: Baylie Villani
Second Place: Keiana White-Lauderdale
Third Place: Salamtha Snider
-
Hunt Seat (12-13)
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Gracie Meyer
Third Place: Tayloe Spielman
-
English Pleasure Novice (8-21)
First Place: Miley Spiess
Second Place: Julianne Michon
Third Place: Reagen Gentner
-
English Pleasure (17-21)
First Place: Malary Thorsby
Second Place: Autumn Merrihew
Third Place: Kendall Shettler
-
English Pleasure (14-16)
First Place: Baylie Villani
Second Place: Jaxon Smith
Third Place: Keiana White-Lauderdale
-
English Pleasure (12-13)
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Gracie Meyer
Third Place: Autumn Getner
-
English Walk Trot (8-21)
First Place: Julianne Michon
Second Place: Miley Spiess
Third Place: Reagen Gentner
-
English Walk Trot (17-21)
First Place: Sydney Cairns
Second Place: Abbey Angst
-
English Walk Trot (14-16)
First Place: Sierra Smith
-
English Walk Trot (12-13)
First Place: Ashtyn Lantz
Second Place: Dylan Pauldine
Third Place: Evelyn Harrand
-
English Walk Trot (8-11)
First Place: Madison Deal
Second Place: Karly Sergent
Third Place: Natellie Boone
-
English Discipline Rail (17-21)
First Place: Brynley Hay
Second Place: Malary Thorsby
Third Place: Autumn Merrihew
-
English Discipline Rail (14-16)
Second Place: Jaxon Smith
Third Place: Samantha Snider
-
English Discipline Rail (12-13)
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Tayloe Spielman
Third Place: Autumn Gentner
-
Versatility Class (17-21)
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Malary Thorsby
Third Place: Brynley Hay
-
Versatility Class (14-16)
First Place: Keiana White-Lauderdale
Second Place: Jaxon Smith
Third Place: Adele Jones
-
Versatility Class (12-13)
First Place: Barett Yoho
Second Place: Tayloe Speilman
Third Place: Gracie Meyer
-
Hunter Hack (8-21)
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Brynley Hay
Third Place: Cara Henderson
-
Mini Horse In Hand Jumping (8-21)
First Place: Lisi Cooke
-
English Equitation over Fences (8-21)
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Cara Henderson
Third Place: William Schubitowski
-
Hunter over Fences (8-21)
First Place: Cara Henderson
Second Place: Autumn Merrihew
Third Place: William Shubitowski
-
English Bareback Equitation (17-21)
First Place: Autumn Merrihew
Second Place: Malary Thorsby
Third Place: Cara Henderson
-
English Bareback Equitation (14-16)
First Place: Jaxon Smith
Second Place: Adele Jones
Third Place: Baylie Villani
-
English Bareback Equitation (12-13)
First Place: Tayloe Spielman
Second Place: Barett Yoho
Third Place: Gracie Meyer
-
Senior English Horse
Grand Champion: Brynley Hay
Reserve Champion: Malary Thorsby
Intermediate English Horse
Grand Champion: Bailie Villani
Reserve Champion: Keiana White-Lauderdale
Junior English Horse
Grand Champion: Barett Yoho
Reserve Champion: Gracie Meyer
