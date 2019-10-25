CORUNNA — A Corunna man was sentenced to prison Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for violating the terms of his probation.
Rodney Albring, 64, will spend two years, four months to 15 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections after being found in possession of methamphetamine, scales and other drug parephernalia Oct. 9 during a law enforcement search of his residence. Stewart ordered Albring discharged unsatisfactorily from probation, and he was credited with 153 days served toward his sentence.
Albring was already on felony probation for a May 2018 meth possession conviction when he was again caught with meth. He also submitted a drug screen Oct. 11, and tested positive for meth.
At Thursday’s hearing, Albring admitted to using and possessing meth, and said he took responsibility for his actions.
“I took some meth with a lady friend of mine, and it was my own fault,” Albring told Stewart. “I can’t put it on anyone else. I did it. It was me. I’m not proud of it.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked Stewart to impose a prison sentence, telling the court Albring is “not new to the criminal justice system,” and noted her office has been dealing with Albring for many years.
“I look back at your history and it’s not very nice. You’ve done a lot of bad things over the years,” Stewart said, before listing Albring’s numerous prior felony convictions, which criminal sexual conduct-second degree, cruelty to children and delivery/manufacture of drugs. “You got a pretty good deal from this court in 2018. It’s unfortunate you didn’t take advantage of that. We tried to give you an opportunity in the community.”
