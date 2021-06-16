CORUNNA — Judge Matthew Stewart said Tuesday that 35th Circuit Court will continue to stream public hearings on the court’s YouTube channel, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced courts to improvise to provide public access to court proceedings.
“As we leave the coronavirus behind us, we are now welcoming the public back into the courtroom,” a statement on the circuit court website said Tuesday. “We are no longer required to livestream court hearings. However, as the court strongly supports transparency, it will continue to livestream most criminal matters including pleas, sentencings, and jury trials. See you in court.”
At the beginning of the pandemic, many court proceedings in Michigan were paused, before COVID numbers went down. Jury trials have been especially affected across the state and in Shiawassee County, but are scheduled to resume at the end of the month with several jury selections and the resumption of trials in circuit court.
However, pursuant to Michigan Administrative Order 2020-14, court attendees are still required to wear facemasks and socially distance, despite vaccination status.
I love this! He is such a fun judge to watch. He is stern when needed, and he is also empathetic when it's called for. Maximum MATT is what our county needed
