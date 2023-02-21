Car crashes into insurance agency in downtown Ovid

OVID — According to Ovid Police Chief Lisa Rousseau, at around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, a black Lincoln MKS came through the front window at Ovid Service Agency, 104 N. Main St.
The driver, identified by police as a 71-year-old woman, said that she intended to apply the brakes but hit the accelerator instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.