DURAND — Summer may be winding down, but the cruise scene on Saginaw Street in downtown Durand was alive and well Saturday.
In fact, Candyce Wolsfeld — executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, in charge of putting the event together — said the turnout for the 34th annual “End of Summer Cruisin’” made it “the biggest car show Durand’s ever had.”
“It’s been phenomenal. We got a nice day and we’re certainly thankful for that,” Wolsfeld said. “We’re not finished counting, and we’ve had about 325 cars throughout the day.”
The annual gathering of automotive enthusiasts always brings plenty of commerce to downtown Durand, and Saturday was no different.
“Everybody I’ve talked to today has been slammed. That’s what we want. That’s why we’ve done this for 34 years,” Wolsfeld said. “We have wanted the businesses to benefit from it, and we have seen that today and we’re very grateful for everybody that comes to Durand and everyone that visits our businesses.”
John Wracan, eight-year owner of JW Dogs, had an excellent day, selling Coney dogs, pork dogs with BBQ sauce, smoked kielbasas, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese and bacon and cookies from the Corunna-based bakery Defying Gravity.
“I’ve been coming to this Durand car show for quite a few years now. This is one of the bigger ones; there’s a lot of cars here this year,” Wracan said. “Business has been (going) really well.”
As is the case at many local car shows, a bevy of awards were doled out to cruise participants.
Some trophies came courtesy of local businesses, who picked their favorite rides. Two of the more significant honors memorialized two Durand car show stalwarts — Mike Fuja, one of founders of “End of Summer Cruisin’” who passed away last December; and Bob Steele, longtime DJ for at the cruise.
The winner of the trophy in Steele’s honor was Fenton resident Dwight Polzin, a regular at the car show and longtime friend of Steele. Polzin said he was “surprised and honored” to take home the prize.
Polzin’s winning car was a 1957-style Corvette that he built over 2 1/2 years and completed in 2002.
“I build other cars and I decided I wanted to build one that is comfortable to drive,” he said. “It drives real, real nice.”
Durand Area High School senior Gaven Brewer also claimed a prize. In only his third car show, Brewer won his first trophy and was recognized for having a “Top 30” car. Brewer brought a 1966 Ford Mustang.
“My uncle Don found it on Craigslist in 2019,” Brewer explained. “I’ve done a little (modifying) here and there — new headlights, a little to the engine.”
