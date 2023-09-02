DURAND — Summer may be winding down, but the cruise scene on Saginaw Street in downtown Durand was alive and well Saturday.

In fact, Candyce Wolsfeld — executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce, in charge of putting the event together — said the turnout for the 34th annual “End of Summer Cruisin’” made it “the biggest car show Durand’s ever had.”

