BENNINGTON TWP. — The Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan group is offering a variety of summer sessions at its Sunny Woods Day Camp.
The group says girls will discover how Girl Scout uniforms, handbooks, and achievements have changed over the years. They can meet and learn from adult Girl Scouts, meet with girls and adults who have earned special Girl Scout honors, learn about Girl Scout World Centers and scouting around the world, and meet girls who have traveled and learn about the Destinations Travel Program.
In addition, the camp offers craft and tie dying projects, the opportunity to learn how to build a campfire, cook outdoors, sing crazy camp songs, and make friends. Archery is available for older girls.
The camps cost $80 and include a T-shirt and patch. Camps are for girls in grades one through 12.
Registration is due by June 1. Late registration is $90. There are a variety of discounts available for campers who have parents volunteer.
Adult volunteers are welcome. Adult staff training is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19. RSVP to Betty Melrose by June 13 at (989) 725-6789 or at bbmelrose@frontier.com.
Camps take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21, 22 and 24, and from 1 to 8 p.m. with a parent program at 6:30 p.m. June 23.
Camps take place at the Bethel Christian Camp, 2351 W. Brewer Road.
Boys and toddlers are welcome and will participate in their own groups.
To register, call Debbie Srock at (989) 666-8193 or email sunnywoodsdaycamp@gmail.com. Visit sunnywoodsdaycamp. weebly.com.
