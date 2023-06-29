Early 2023-24 budget has OPS $1.5M in the red, superintendent emphasizes preliminary nature

Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, second from right, speaks at Wednesday’s OPS Board of Education meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools, required, like other districts across the state, to adopt a preliminary 2023-24 budget by June 30, got in just under the wire Wednesday with a unanimous, 7-0 authorization vote.

According to a Wednesday presentation by Julie Omer, Owosso Public Schools’ business manager, the adopted budget estimates district revenue in the coming school year at $42,593,572 and expenses at $44,159,170 — putting the district $1,565,598 in the red.

