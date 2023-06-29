Early 2023-24 budget has OPS $1.5M in the red, superintendent emphasizes preliminary nature

OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools, required, like other districts across the state, to adopt a preliminary 2023-24 budget by June 30, got in just under the wire Wednesday with a unanimous, 7-0 authorization vote.
According to a Wednesday presentation by Julie Omer, Owosso Public Schools’ business manager, the adopted budget estimates district revenue in the coming school year at $42,593,572 and expenses at $44,159,170 — putting the district $1,565,598 in the red.
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle described the budget as a “worst-case scenario,” because the district has to pass a budget before all factors are known, including the number of students in the district and the amount funding from the state. As is customary, she said the budget will continue to be revised as the school year moves forward, before a final version is adopted and an audit occurs in 2024.
Tuttle emphasized that the district’s preliminary 2022-23 budget initially forecasted a similar seven-figure deficit, but that the OPS ultimately finished the year with a small budget surplus.
“(For) the 2022-2023 school year … I presented a budget to you that said we were going to be deficit spending $1.7 million. We did not deficit spend $1.7 million, in fact, we added nearly $63,000 to the bank,” Tuttle said.
The size of Owosso’s student body is among the more significant factors subject to change between preliminary and final budgets. Currently, the district is budgeting for a loss of 50 students from 2022-2023, which would mean a nearly $458,000 reduction in revenue. Tuttle noted the district gained students last year.
When Omer and Tuttle prepared the preliminary budget, another unknown was the state’s foundation allowance — the amount of funding allotted per pupil — but coincidentally this answer came from Lansing about an hour before the meeting commenced. The nearly $82 billion state budget approved by Michigan lawmakers Wednesday set the allowance at $9,608 per pupil — from the 2022-2023 school year.
OPS estimates that 58% of its revenues — nearly $24.8 million — will come from the foundation allowance.
On Wednesday Tuttle expressed the belief that the district’s long-term financial health is dependent on the outcome of the Aug. 8 ballot measure in which OPS is asking voters to authorize a levy of 3 mills on district taxpayers for its sinking fund.
The additional revenue would help address issues outlined in the district’s yearly facilities audit, which presented a $37 million dollar to-do list, including parking lot, roof, classroom and athletic facilities maintenance and other upgrades.
The 3 mill levy is an increase from the district’s 2 mill levy passed in 2018, but the district has previously levied 3 mills since 1999 through 2018 and the five-year levy authorized by voters in 2018 was reduced after voters passed a $45.5-million bond for the district in 2017.
“I wish we had a money tree out back,” said OPS Trustee Nick Henne. “It’s just daunting to see $37 million in needs, and touring those facilities, it’s an eye-opener. It’s almost like I wish we could put some pictures on this to show what the community’s dollars are going towards because it’d be eye-opening for them to see it. I think we’re on the right track, and I appreciate the conservativeness of (Tuttle and Omer).”
The bulk of the district’s expenses is in total salaries — 44% of the district’s budgeted expenses at $19.4 million — which Tuttle said is important for the district to offer competitive salaries. Benefits for employees, such as medical and dental insurance, make up about 34% of the district’s expenses, at $15 million.
“We’re ensuring we keep the best of the best people in Owosso,” Tuttle said. “I think the budget will be in great shape; we had a nearly $1.8 million swing to the good (in the 2022-2023 budget), and I imagine this budget will do the same.”
