Owosso gets new mayor, new controversy at Monday meetings

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso selected a new mayor on Monday, with Robert Teich Jr. taking the gavel from former mayor Chris Eveleth, who steps down after 13 1/2 years on the council and six as mayor.
Teich, originally elected to the council in 2015, was nominated for the mayoral chair by Mayor Pro Tem Susan Osika, who retains her position in the new session. He was elected by a 5-2 vote at an organizational meeting preceding Monday’s regularly scheduled council session.
Yet selection of the Owosso’s newest chief somehow failed hog the spotlight yesterday. Instead, a significant amount meeting bandwidth was consumed by fallout from a freshman council member’s refusal to ritualistically observe the evening’s opening ceremonies.
Emily Olson, the only non-incumbent to win election to the council this year — Nicholas Pidek, Jerry Haber and Janae Fear were returned to the other three seats up for grabs — caused quite the stir when she not only remained seated during the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, but later formally moved for Teich to strike the prayer from future proceedings.
Olson said she attended a council meeting over the summer, and it was the first meeting she had seen opened with a prayer, and she said she reached out to every city council member prior to the meetings requesting the creation of more “inclusive” city council meetings.
“I just felt like it created a sense of performance that needed to happen in order for people to activate their role in our government and they just wanted to show up and participate on whatever the issues are. Performing a religious ceremony of any kind I felt could create a sense of exclusion, preference and ultimately and potentially bias,” she said.
The U.S. Supreme Court took up the issue prayer in the halls of government in the 2014 case Town of Greece v. Galloway, ruling in a 5-4 decision that established that prayer prior to legislative sessions did not violate the Establishment Clause of the Constitution. Teich said — to the approbation of a sizable portion of the gathered public — that he “wasn’t willing” to remove the opening prayer, but he gave the option to Councilperson Olson to make a motion.
Olson wanted to forego the matter until the next meeting, but Teich said the issue would be decided at Monday’s meeting. Olson made a motion to strike the opening prayer, which was seconded by Councilmember Janae Fear.
Fear said she started attending Owosso City Council meetings when she worked for the Owosso Independent newspaper, and was “surprised” that government meetings started with a prayer. She said she was told by the then city manager that the mayor had the sole authority on the matter.
“I agree (with Councilperson Olson). I think it is exclusive to groups of people in our community. I would suggest we replace it with a moment of silence and people can pray themselves if they would like, or they can put thought to issues they are concerned about. I think a lot of other councils do that and other organizations do a moment of silence. That’s what I would recommend,” Fear said.
Olson spoke again in reaction to the audience’s seeming hostility towards her motion.
“I just question what it is that’s lost by making the room more inclusive. Where’s the harm in allowing the government function to perform itself? I certainly respect everybody’s religion, I don’t know that it belongs at the outset of a government meeting,” she said.
Councilmember Daniel Law, who said he grew up a Christian, countered that removing the prayer would be “exclusionary” to Christians.
“The hard, cold reality is removing (the prayer) is exclusionary to Christians. You can’t say I’m exclusive by excluding a majority of the population. That’s backwards from what the meaning of the word is. Considering the city we represent, I mentioned in July look at the number of churches we represent compared to the number of people. This is a Christian city. Our prayers have not been Christian denominational; they’ve been as generic as could be.
“Frankly, when you go visit a friend’s house, if they ask you to take your shoes off, you do — you have respect. You respect people because they have the differences. There may come a time when us old codgers are long down the road and watching Jeopardy that the younger kids can come in and make the change. But for now, this is a majority Christian city, this is an appreciated thing in this city; it’s a dying sort of function,” he said.
Councilperson Teich referenced Town of Greece v. Galloway in his comments on the matter.
“In my time on council, having seen and led prayer here, I come back to this: There is a ton of gravity in the fact that what we’re doing is appealing to something beyond ourselves — you can call it God, you can call it whatever you want. The part in this Supreme Court case that resonates with me personally is that we are appealing to something greater than ourselves when you think of where laws are made and where does authority come from. Who judges our disagreements and who is right or wrong, and I think that adds a significance to what we’re doing here that we’re not just appealing to an individual’s opinion,” he said.
Prior to council voting, Teich weighed in on the subject.
“I’ve been on this council for seven years, and I can tell you this: I have never in seven years had anybody come to me and say that they felt excluded or having a prayer somehow made them uncomfortable or didn’t want to attend the meeting. If so, I would’ve addressed it,” he said. “The other thing is, if you don’t look at denomination, if you just look at prayer, I’m a simple person; prayer is good. Positive prayer is good, so I do not feel that the opening prayer excludes anybody, makes them feel uncomfortable coming to this meeting.”
Olson and Fear were alone in wanting the prayer removed; council voted 5-2 against the motion to loud applause.
When the meeting was opened to public speaking, Owosso resident Stacy Jameson did come forward and say that they were uncomfortable with the opening prayer.
“As a member of the community, you said you hadn’t received any members of the community saying they’re uncomfortable with the prayer, I’m uncomfortable with the prayer. It’s something that would make me feel even not welcome here as someone who’s not of the Christian faith. I think there are more of us out there; I know I’m sitting with other people who think that. I realize that that maybe hasn’t been expressed to you in the past, but there are other people,” she said.
Other speakers were supportive of the council’s vote to maintain the prayer, including Shiawassee County Commissioner Cindy Garber.
“I really do appreciate that. This is one nation, under God. Thank you,” she said.
Olson acknowledged in a phone conversation this mornning that the popular sentiment was against her opinion on the prayer, but said this wasn’t inclusive of all viewpoints in the City of Owosso.
“My reaction would be that the people in the room did seem to want to keep the prayer. They were right to come and express themselves, but that one room doesn’t represent all the views from our community,” she said.
Olson drew more reactions from the audience when she visibly did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the organizational and regularly scheduled meetings.
Former county commissioner Barb Clatterbaugh seemingly criticized Olson during a public commentary section.
“The flag symbolizes something in this country, and most of us come from immigrant backgrounds I’m sure. Symbols in a society do mean something, and the very reason that you all are sitting here, and you all know that, is because you won a fair and balanced election in a democratic process. That democracy was given to us, very hard fought in battles and wars and veterans that we owe so much to. That flag represents that to me. I was raised that way, I feel that way; I feel disrespecting the flag says a lot.
“You’re sitting in this chair tonight because of our democracy. That didn’t come easily, and it’s not held easily. You took an oath before the meeting, put your hand up. Why not rebel against that? I mean, that’s to our Constitution. You know what makes a judicial session legal in our chambers? An American flag. Symbolism is very important to hold this society together,” she said.
Owosso resident Holly Jo Edwards took to the podium in what appeared to be another reference to Olson not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.
“I just want to know why one certain person didn’t stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance. I think that’s very disrespectful,” Edwards said. “I hope that gets addressed that — we’re here, we live in the United States and we’re here to support our Constitution. It’s very important to a lot of people.”
Olson explained her stance on abstaining from performing the Pledge of Allegiance on her Facebook page, Emily Olson Owosso City Council, today.
“I support the idea that religion, any religion, should not be able to influence or constrain the practices of government business. I am of the belief that a government should, at its bare minimum, create a space in which ALL of its citizens feel that the rules, laws, ordinances and efforts being made do not automatically exclude them, or favor another, based on religious affiliation or practice. As the Pledge was originally introduced in 1892, the langauge did NOT include any religious verbiage, but instead focused solely on the tenets of loyal citzenry. It wasn’t until the language was amended in 1954 by President Eisenhower that “Under God” was introduced and adopted into the norm. This added phrase is the crux of the issue. When the language was amended, and religion was attached, the spirit of the Pledge altered and its aim shifted to a desire to institutionalize religion into part of our national identity. As a country founded on the principles of freedom from such constraints and mandates made up of people from all faiths, no faiths and everything in between, the current Pledge language is problematic in creating space for all citizens of this country to feel represented,” the statement reads.
Olson wrote on Facebook she will resume saying the pledge “when the language is amended to remove any mention of religion and returns to a Pledge which reflects ALL citizens of our country and not just a select group.”
Why would a person speak up at the council meeting to say that they prefer a moment of silence? Look at the instant backlash directed at the Ms. Olson for doing just that. There was no discussion and no consideration. Christianity may be the predominant religion in Owosso but there are many who live in Owosso who are not followers.
