Owosso gets new mayor, new controversy at Monday meetings

Owosso City Council member Emily Olson, second from right, sits during the opening prayer of the Owosso City Council regularly scheduled meeting Monday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso selected a new mayor on Monday, with Robert Teich Jr. taking the gavel from former mayor Chris Eveleth, who steps down after 13 1/2 years on the council and six as mayor.

Teich, originally elected to the council in 2015, was nominated for the mayoral chair by Mayor Pro Tem Susan Osika, who retains her position in the new session. He was elected by a 5-2 vote at an organizational meeting preceding Monday’s regularly scheduled council session.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Why would a person speak up at the council meeting to say that they prefer a moment of silence? Look at the instant backlash directed at the Ms. Olson for doing just that. There was no discussion and no consideration. Christianity may be the predominant religion in Owosso but there are many who live in Owosso who are not followers.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.