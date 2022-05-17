M-21 construction east of State Road begins June 1

OWOSSO — Construction on M-21, east of State Road to M-13, is expected to begin June 1.
Jocelyn Garza, a communications representative for the Michigan Department of Transportation, said in an email the road work will continue through Aug. 31, but the entire project should be complete by October. The department expects “minimal traffic impacts” after August.
Construction will include road resurfacing and replacement of the culvert at Rush Creek located near the intersection of M-21 and Durand Road. Some of the intersection will also be rebuilt.
Lane closures will be maintained by traffic regulators, but closures will not typically be longer than 1 mile, unless otherwise approved by department staff, Garza wrote. Closures beyond 1 mile are implemented for “improving work zone safety and/or expediting the timeline of the project.”
M-21 at Durand Road will be detoured for six weeks for the culvert replacement starting on July 5.
“We’re looking forward to improving the ride quality of this corridor. While some phases of construction may be inconvenient for the public, we ask that everyone give themselves time to travel through the work zone, and be respectful of any lane closure and traffic regulators helping to maintain traffic. The end result will be a quality road that will extend the life of the corridor,” Garza said.
