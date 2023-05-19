Laingsburg religious leaders to host solar energy forum

LAINGSBURG —A pair of Laingsburg church leaders are hosting a green energy forum on Monday, with the express aim of “growing solar in the greater Laingsburg community.”
“Replacing fossil fuels with cleaner, renewable energy like solar needs to happen as soon as possible, so it’s important that institutions like government (state and local), schools and churches join in the effort,” states a press release promoting the event.
The forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 405 E. Grand River in Laingsburg, and will be hosted by Dr. Tom Rundel, that church’s senior pastor since 2019, and Pastor Tiffany Newsom, of the Laingsburg United Methodist Church.
Per the press release, the event is designed to give area residents the opportunity to consider questions such as: “How can we move as a community towards a reliable renewable energy system? What are the options? How can we help our local anchor institutions produce the energy they use to keep our local government, schools, and churches energized while reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases?”
Participating speakers will include John Sarver, board member of Great Lakes Renewable Energy Association, and David Arnosti — a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Michigan State University and a board member of both Michigan Interfaith Power and Light and Haslett Community Church.
They will be joined by panelists who have implemented solar on their community buildings.
