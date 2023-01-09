New Lothrop senior may have future in tech

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop senior Adam Andres has been using computers since he was about 3 years old — longer than many have been reading.
As Andres, 17, heads off to college next year, he’s looking to translate his tech savvy into a four-year degree, possibly hardware-oriented.
“I’d like to know how they run,” he said.
Andres isn’t 100% decided on where he will study next fall, but he said he’s looking at two colleges: Saginaw Valley State University and Delta College. He said he’s leaning towards SVSU, where he’s already been accepted. He is in line for the school’s President’s Scholarship, which covers 100% of tuition costs for four years for chosen students, who must have at least a 3.9 GPA.
Andres said his favorite high school classes have been pre-calculus and English 11. He’s taking a rigorous senior schedule including Advanced Placement courses in calculus and English language and composition.
Andres is active in school life beyond the hitting the books. He has been in band since he was in sixth grade, although he said he considered taking art instead in seventh grade, before his middle school instructor encouraged him to stick with music. Andres said he’s glad he did. He particularly enjoyed playing his clarinet in football games.
“It’s fun playing in the football games because you get to support your team playing your instrument which is double good,” he said. “I like playing my instrument and hearing the music, and music is just comforting and it’s great to go to events and have a fun time while meeting new people in the band and talking with them.”
Andres is good at memorizing musical sheets and playing songs from memory since his youth. He says if it’s a song he likes, he can memorize it “quite quickly” and play without looking at sheet music. While he siad he doesn’t have a favorite artist, he loves pop music.
Andres has been a member of New Lothrop High School’s varsity bowling team all four years of high school. He said he’s been bowling for eight years, dating back to youth competitions in Chesaning, and said he likes the mental aspect of the sport. Andres said his personal best in bowling is a 245.
Andres said favorite bowling memory was when his team won its regional during the 2021-2022 season. He lost his voice in the ensuing celebration.
“Winning that regional was very celebratory and we had a lot of fun. … We did a lot of cheering,” he said.
In his free time, Andres said he’s a video gamer, playing with friends, usually fairly competitively. He said his favorite video games include Overwatch, Daylight and Fortnight.
Andres said he comes from a very supportive family that has always encouraged him to try new things, including soccer, baseball and basketball. He has a younger brother, Damon, who is a junior at New Lothrop. Andres joked that him and Damon “fight a lot, but we love each other.”
